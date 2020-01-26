🔥US embassy in Baghdad hit by rocket attack🔥

Three out of five rockets fired on Sunday directly hit the US embassy in Iraq’s capital, a security source told AFP, including one that slammed into a cafeteria at dinner time.

The US embassy did not immediately respond to AFP’s requests for comment, but a statement by Iraqi security forces earlier Sunday said there were no casualties in the attack.

The diplomatic mission, which lies in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone, has been regularly hit by rockets in recent months, but none of the attacks have been claimed.

Sunday’s attack was the second in a week on the embassy, after three rockets landed near the mission on January 20.

A US source separately told AFP that last Monday’s attack saw at least one rocket land near the deputy ambassador’s residence.

The attack on Sunday was the first time a direct hit was reported.

The attack took place earlier in the day than usual, with AFP reporters hearing the booms on the western bank of the river Tigris at precisely 7: 30pm (1630 GMT).

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi and Speaker of Parliament Mohammed Halbusi both condemned the attack, saying it risked dragging their homeland into war.

One month ago a rocket attack on a northern Iraqi base where US troops are stationed killed an American contractor.