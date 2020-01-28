🔥US denies Taliban shot down military plane with CIA agents on board🔥

The US military has confirmed that one of its aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan, but rejected claims it was brought down by enemy fire.

The source added that the plane, which is believed to be a Bombardier E-11A and is used for electronic surveillance over Afghanistan, came down in Ghazni province.

An investigation to determine the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

Yesterday’s incident comes at a time when the US and Taliban are engaged in peace talks.

The Taliban had claimed responsibility for the crash, in an area widely considered to be under the group’s control.

Hours after the plane came down, a spokesperson for the group told the Washington Post that its fighters had ‘tactically crashed the plane’ without elaborating any further.

The Taliban claimed ‘several high-ranking CIA agents’ had been killed, with an Afghan journalist affiliated with the militant group claiming that several militants were combing the nearby village for two people they suspect may have survived.

Tariq Ghazniwal, a journalist in the area, said he saw the burning aircraft.

He said he saw two bodies and the front of the aircraft was badly burned.

Mr Ghazniwal said the crash site was about six miles from a US military base and that the local Taliban had been deployed to protect the crash site.

US Army Major Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for US Central Command, earlier acknowledged the crash and said that American military officials were investigating.

Pictures on social media purportedly from the crash site showed what could be the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft.

The so-called Battlefield Airborne Communications Node can be carried on unmanned or crewed aircraft like the E-11A.

It is used by the military to extend the range of radio signals and can be used to convert the output of one device to another, such as connecting a radio to a telephone.

Colloquially referred to by the US military as ‘Wi-Fi in the sky’, the BACN system is used in areas where communications are otherwise difficult, elevating signals above obstacles like mountains. The system is in regular use in Afghanistan.