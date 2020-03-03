🔥US Democrats in London cast their ballots in Super Tuesday vote🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

US Democrats in London have said they believe the party can defeat Trump as voters cast their ballots on Super Tuesday.

Voters mentioned healthcare, education, and environment as key issues in choosing the nominee who will face Donald Trump in the November general election.

Super Tuesday sees Democrats abroad vote for the Democratic presidential candidate, alongside 14 states and one US territory.

Dozens of people entered the Abbey centre in central London as soon as polls opened at 2pm on Tuesday.

Polling hours have been extended this year, in an attempt by organisers Democrats Abroad UK to encourage more people to vote.

With only four states having declared their results before Super Tuesday, the race is still hotly contested.

2016 Democratic candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg, and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren are among those vying to be selected as the nominee.

Larry Sanders, Mr Sanders’s brother, who lives in the UK and is the health and social care spokesman for the Green Party, voted in Oxford on Tuesday.

Mr Sanders told reporters outside the polling station that he believes his brother is running “on very mainstream policies”.

Fellow Sanders voters chanted and held placards as they joined held placards aloft and chanted as they joined Elizabeth Warren and Mr Bloomberg supporters outside the London voting centre, which was decorated for the occasion with red, white and blue balloons.

Sarah Lansberry, 34, said while she is backing Elizabeth Warren, she trusts that any of the Democratic candidates could beat Mr Trump.

Ms Lansberry, a Seattle native, said: “They’re all polling great against him so I think there’s no qualms there.

“If you’re a Bernie supporter, a Warren supporter, a Biden supporter – they’re all going to smash it.

“I think people are genuinely fed up [of Trump].”

Democrats Abroad UK chairwoman Inge Kjemtrup said she can recall the “pretty much awful” moment she realised Mr Trump had won the presidency in 2016.

“After that, some people wanted to fold in on themselves, but my impulse was to get active immediately afterwards,” she said.

“I’m very hopeful about 2020, I think I kind of have to be. But I also think there’s a very, very strong will [to defeat Trump].”

Ms Kjemtrup added that she is confident Democratic voters will back whichever candidate is nominated.