🔥US daily coronavirus death toll rises above 100 as Donald Trump faces backlash over 'getting Americans back to work'🔥

America has recorded more than 100 deaths from the coronavirus in a single day for the first time since the crisis erupted.

The grim milestone — which yesterday saw 128 fatalities, pushing the US death toll to over 550 — came as President Donald Trump faced growing backlash over his claims that he is considering loosening the national lockdown and getting Americans back to work “very soon”.

He hinted that he wants to open up most of the country for business while focusing on “hotspots” where the disease has taken hold, in states like New York, California and Washington.

Although the number of cases across the US has grown to nearly 45,000 and continues to rise, Mr Trump suggested he would relax the current restrictions when he reviews the nation’s social distancing policies next Monday.

At a White House briefing last night, Mr Trump revealed his frustrations over the devastating effect the crisis is having on the economy.

He complained that if he left the decision to the health professionals they would say: “Let’s shut down the entire world.”

“America will again and soon be open for business — a lot sooner than three or four months that somebody was suggesting,” he said.

US health officials warned that a softening of the White House stand could prove disastrous.

“It is way too early to even consider rolling back any guidelines,” Howard Koh, a Harvard professor and former public health official told Politico. “With cases and deaths rising by the day, the country must double down, not lighten up, on social distancing and related measures.”

Tom Inglesby, director of The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, tweeted: “Anyone advising the end of social distancing now needs to understand what the country will look like if we do that.

“Covid would spread widely, rapidly, could kill potentially millions in the year ahead with huge social and economic impact.”

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said the President should get tougher. “Go full hammer on the virus with a full shutdown, use the stimulus to bridge the economic crisis.”

After initially playing down the virus’s impact, Mr Trump ordered a string of tough measures on March 16 including closing restaurants and restricting gatherings to less than 10 people and said he would review them after a 15-day period, which is up next week.

US surgeon general Jerome Adams warned that the worst was still to come.

“I want America to understand, this week, it’s going to get bad. Right now there are not enough people out there taking this seriously,” he said.

In Washington, lawmakers were nearing agreement on the nation’s biggest ever economic stimulus package after two earlier attempts to push it through Congress failed.

The $2 trillion package would include direct payments of $1,200 to every American adult and $500 to children and offer billions in loans to businesses hit by the pandemic.