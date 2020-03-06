🔥US coronavirus news latest: White House admits country does not have enough test kits🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The United States does not have enough testing kits for coronavirus to meet the expected demand, the White House has admitted.

The Trump administration had said it would have one million kits available by the end of this week after lifting restrictions so that “any American can be tested”.

However, during a visit to visit to Minnesota, Vice President Mike Pence, who is in charge of the US response to the crisis, said: “We don’t have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate the demand going forward,” Mr Pence said during a visit to Minnesota on Thursday.

“We’re focused very much on a cruise ship just off the California coast today. The Coast Guard delivered a sufficient number of tests for the passengers on that ship.”

The number of tests carried out in the US has so far been small because of several blunders including there being a flaw in the initial test developed to check individuals.

The nation has now had 233 cases of coronavirus in 20 states and the total number of deaths climbed to 14 on Friday.

Congress has fast-tracked the approval of an $8.3 billion emergency aid package to try and combat the outbreak.

The stranded cruise ship, the Grand Princess, remains off the coast of San Francisco while passengers are being tested for the disease.

Meanwhile, the global death toll has reached 3,387 and the total number of cases worldwide confirmed since the outbreak began was 98,436.

More than 80,000 of the cases have been in China, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

The knock-on effects of the pandemic are being felt worldwide as concerns grow about how far the outbreak will stretch the financial system with stock markets continuing to take the hit.

Thursday saw another sell-off in the US markets which caused the Dow Jones to plummet almost 1,000 points again.

Diplomatic relations between nations are also becoming stretched as travel prevention measures in East Asia signal a fallout between Japan and South Korea who have called such bans “unreasonable”.

Religious travellers are facing ongoing problems, particularly those who are attempting to access Mecca in the Middle East.