Urban Chestnut honors Stan Musial in new brew

In a town that loves its baseball and its beer, the latest offering from Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. is bound to be a hit: #6 Classic American Lager — in other words, “a can of Stan.”

#6 Classic American Lager, brewed by Urban Chestnut to commemorate Stan Musial’s birth in 1920 (Photo by UCBC)

The new offering from Urban Chestnut celebrates Cardinal legend Stan Musial and the 100 years it has been since in birth.(“The Man” was born Nov. 21, 1920, by why wait until winter and year’s end to ship a new brew?)Musial, who wore No. 6 for his entire career, is one of baseball’s all-time great hitters, a 24-time All Star and a first-ballot inductee in 1969 into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.Urban Chestnut barons said they used a pre-Prohibition recipe to create the Pilsner-style brew with an alcohol content of 4.5%. It will be sold in 16-ounce cans.The special edition goes on sale March 16 at bars, restaurants and Busch Stadium. It also will be available in grocery and liquor stores in four-packs.

St. Louis Post-DispatchYour weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.

Pritchard was in the running to replace Courtney Bryant as main co-anchor alongside Steve Savard. That seat eventually went to Samantha Jones.

“The Jesus Rolls” is a sequel to the Coen Brothers’ classic comedy “The Big Lebowski,” which was released in 1998 and starred STL’s John Goodman.

Friday is the last day for the Soulard area bar/restaurant that has been operated by four generations of the same family since at least 1918.

Courtney Landrum, who headlined the “Courtney & Company” morning show for two years, was let go. Also dispatched was mid-morning host Jill Devine.

At a stop Saturday on her wellness tour at The Forum in Los Angeles, Winfrey picked Charles D’Angelo out of the crowd to tell his tale of weight loss.

Bill before state legislature does not aim to ban books or other material, but to limit types of programs at libraries that may be “age-inappropriate.”

The purveyors of graphic designs and apparel that promote our fair burg will celebrate a decade of doing business on Cherokee Street.

#6 Classic American Lager, brewed by Urban Chestnut to commemorate Stan Musial’s birth in 1920 (Photo by UCBC)