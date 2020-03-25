🔥Updated List Of Major Movie Release Delays And Early Digital Releases Due To Coronavirus🔥

In an event that sounds straight out of a Steven Soderbergh movie, much of the world seems to be putting itself on hold, as concert festivals, conventions, and even entire countries are shutting down in fear of the Coronavirus. It is not just public travel being affected by this outbreak, but movies, too, with theaters around the world closing down, production of certain films put on delay, and the latest 007 adventure, No Time to Die, having its global release date postponed, among others.

The Coronavirus’ effect on the film industry seems to be an epidemic in itself, with a growing uncertainty looming over many upcoming theatrical releases and the costly efforts studios have endured to avoid box office backlash amid the issue. Several films have been affected by this growing concern and these are the ones we know of so far.

Theatrical Releases Postponed

The following films have been delayed from their original theatrical release in the US or overseas. Some have a confirmed rescheduled date while others remain indefinitely postponed.

No Time to Die: Release Date – November 25, 2020

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway: Release Date – August 7, 2020

A Quiet Place Part II: Release Date – TBD

F9 (Fast and Furious 9): Release Date – April 2021

The Lovebirds: Release Date – TBD

Mulan: Release Date – TBD

The New Mutants: Release Date – TBD

Antlers: Release Date – TBD

Black Widow: Release Date – TBD

The Personal History of David Copperfield: Release Date – TBD

The Woman in the Window: Release Date – TBD

Antebellum: Release Date – TBD

Spiral: From the Book of Saw: Release Date – TBD

Run: Release Date – TBD

Scoob!: Release Date – TBD

Wonder Woman 1984: Release Date – August 14, 2020

In The Heights: Release Date – TBD

Minions: The Rise of Gru: Release Date – TBD

Malignant: Release Date – TBD

Releases For Rent Or Purchase On Digital

With movie theaters closed for the time being, some previously released movies (and films that were supposed to be released soon) are becoming available to rent digitally well ahead of the normal digital release schedule. Such is the case for previous releases like The Invisible Man and The Hunt (made available for a 48-hour rental digitally) and the yet-to-be-released Trolls sequel, Trolls World Tour, which will make its debut in digital rental form in April. Here’s the list of movies that are or will be available to rent digitally:

The Invisible Man: March 20, 2020 (48-hour rental – $20)

The Hunt: March 20, 2020 (48-hour rental – $20)

Emma: March 20, 2020 (48-hour rental – $20)

The Gentlemen: March 24, 2020 (48-hour rental – $20)

Trolls World Tour: April 10, 2020 (48-hour rental – $20)

A number of other theatrical releases are getting digital releases for rental or purchase well ahead of the usual schedule. The following movies released in theaters but are getting early digital releases. Meaning, you can or will be able to purchase or rent these films much sooner than we expected. And in the case of Onward, while it’s already available to purchase digitally, the Pixar film will become available to stream on Disney+ in early April.

Onward: now available for digital purchase ($19.99). Available to stream on Disney+ on April 3 in the U.S.

DC’s Birds of Prey: March 24, 2020 (digital purchase), April 7, 2020 (digital rental)

Bloodshot: March 24, 2020 (digital purchase)

The Way Back: March 24, 2020 (digital purchase)

I Still Believe: March 27, 2020 (digital purchase)

Bad Boys For Life: March 31, 2020 (digital purchase)

Sonic the Hedgehog: March 31, 2020 (digital purchase)

Production Delays

The following films have been films have been put on hold while still in development for the time being. The release dates for many of these movies have remained the same as far as we know, but it seems likely that at least some of them will need to be moved, depending on how soon the release date is set, how far along production was when it was delayed and when the production will be able to resume. We’ll do our best to keep the information updated as it comes in.

Mission: Impossible 7: Release Date – July 23, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Release Date – February 12, 2021

The Little Mermaid: Release Date – TBD

Home Alone: Release Date – December 2020

The Last Duel: Release Date – December 25, 2020

Nightmare Alley: Release Date – TBD

Jurassic World: Dominion: Release Date – June 11, 2021

The Batman: Release Date – June 25, 2021

Fantastic Beasts 3: Release Date – November 12, 2021

Avatar 2: Release Date – December 17, 2021

The Matrix 4: Release Date – May 21, 2021

Releases Postponed In China

The following films are either still currently poised to release in the US or have already been released in the States, but have been indefinitely postponed specifically in China.

Sonic the Hedgehog: US Release Date – February 14, 2020

Dolittle: US Release Date – January 17, 2020

1917: US Release Date – December 25, 2019

Jojo Rabbit: US Release Date – November 8, 2019

Hellboy: US Release Date – April 12, 2019

