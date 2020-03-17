Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area

If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.SCHOOLSCatholic schools of Lincoln — The Diocesan Education Office closed all Catholic schools in the city of Lincoln, March 16-20, following a closure decision by Lincoln Public Schools.College View Academy — With spring break extended one week, no classes, after-school activities or sports practices through March 29.Community Action Head Start Centers — Head Start Center, 2301 O St. and K Street Head Start Center, 1821 K St., will be closed March 16-20.Lincoln Public Schools — Classes, practices, rehearsals and competitions are canceled March 16-20.Lutheran schools of Lincoln — Schools closed March 16-27. University of Nebraska-Lincoln — Classes canceled March 16-20, then classes moved to online after spring break for the rest of the semester.Nebraska Wesleyan University — Spring break extended through March 20, then the university will move to a distance-education format.Concordia University — Classes canceled through March 22, then will resume online only through April 3.Doane University — Classes canceled March 16-22, then will resume online or in virtual format.Southeast Community College — No classes March 16-20, then most classes will change to an online format. Technical courses and labs could still take place in person.Union College — Will transition to online-only classes on March 30 after extending its spring break a week.Wayne State, Peru State and Chadron State — Spring break is extended for a week to allow faculty to develop alternate means of instruction.Mid-Plains Community College — in-person classes canceled until March 28; online classes will continue as scheduled.OTHER* Aging Partner’s Senior Centers — all locations, fitness center, all classes and activities closing March 18, temporarily, until further notice.Baconfest — is postponed until August 23. Belmont Community Center — closed through March 22.Boy Scouts — All in person Council and District events, activities, and meetings, through March 31, are postponed or canceled.* Breslow Ice Hockey Center — closed until reopening April 1. Capital Jazz Society: Chez So Do — March 16, Patrick Brown Quartet; March 23, Monday Night Big Band; and March 30 Monday Night Big Band is canceled. artsincorporated.orgChick-fil-A, Noodles and Runza dining rooms closed in Lincoln; drive-thru and delivery services still available.Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — Worship services streamed via Facebook Live at 11 a.m. All church activities March 16-21 are canceled.Cleaning Academy at El Centro de las Americas — March 19 and March 26 is canceled. * Climate Concert: The House Explodes — 7 p.m. April 5, Unitarian Church of Lincoln, 6300 A St. College sports — All Husker and other NCAA athletics are shut down.Community Free market — 10: 30 a.m.-noon. March 21, Gere Library, has been canceled.Councilman James Micheal Bower Northeast Citizens’ meeting — 5: 30 p.m. March 19.Crescent Moon — is canceling all music events for the next two weeks beginning March 16.* Del Ray Ballroom — March 16-21, is closed. * Duffy’s Tavern — temporarily closed, until further notice. First Lutheran Church — No services, classes or meetings through April 2.Fiendish Plots screenings: Jennifer and Kevin McCoy — 5: 30 p.m. March 20, Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Arts, is canceled.Gallery Nine — First Friday, April 3 reception canceled. Game and Parks facilities — All agency-sponsored events and activities scheduled through May 31 have been canceled including Schramm Education Center near Gretna, Indoor Activity Center Building at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland, Wildcat Hills Nature Center near Gering, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln. The park grounds remain open to the public.Governor’s Arts Awards — 3 p.m. March 27, Nebraska State Capitol, canceled.* Hixson-Lied visting artist series at University of Nebraska-Lincoln — is canceled for the rest of the semester. * Husker Lawn & Leisure Show: Lancaster Event Center — March 20-21, is canceled, the next show is March in 2021.Jimmy Mack’s Performance: Auld Recreation Center — March 17 is canceled.Kick Butts Day — 8 a.m.-noon March 18, Nebraska State Capitol, canceled.Lancaster County Assessor & Register of Deeds — currently is suspending walk-in customer service. League of Women Voter’s meeting — April 9, is canceled.Legal Aid of Nebraska — closed beginning March 16, including the walk-in center, go to lawhelpne.org for legal services online.* Lincoln Children’s Museum — 1420 P St. is temporarily closed. Specific Programming Information: Memberships: The museum will be extending current memberships by the number of days we remain closed.Events: All upcoming museum sponsored events are postponed with the intention of rescheduling later in the year.Camps: As the situation unfolds, we will keep families updated on our plans for camps on April 10th, 13th, and beyond.Birthday Parties, Field Trips, and Private Rentals: Families and organizations with current reservations will be contacted directly with more information.* Lincoln Children’s Zoo — closed indefinitely.Lincoln Eagles Club — closed March 16-22. Lincoln Electric System — business offices are closed; people can pay online or at retail locations. Les.comLincoln Gem and Mineral Club — general meeting March 19 canceled.Lincoln Journal Star — lobby indefinitely closed to the public.Lincoln Literacy — Classes and public operations suspended through March 22.Lincoln Marathon, Mayor’s Run and Tabitha Miles for Meals Run canceled.* Lincoln Quilters Guild — April 13 meeting and April 14 workshop canceled.Lincoln Stars — USHL hockey season suspended until further notice.Lincoln Track Club — Due to the Center of Disease Control, there are restrictions on events for the next eight weeks. The following events are canceled: March 28, Tabitha Miles for Meals Run; May 2, Mayor’s Run; May 3, Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon. LNK Spring Career Fair: Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-noon is canceled, and is going to be rescheduled for another date. LPS Learning Lunch — March 17, at noon, is canceled. New high school design open house, March 18, 6-7 p.m., at Moore Middle SchoolNew high school design open house, March 23, 6-7 p.m. at Arnold Elementary SchoolLutheran Family Services therapy, support groups, classes and trainings are shifted to online format.Madonna Rehabilitation Center — is suspending all external meetings, until further notice. Marcus Theatres in Lincoln — are closed until further notice. Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — is closed temporarily. Meadowlane Area Residents Association meeting — 7: 30 p.m. April 16, at Cornhusker Bank on 84th, is postponed until a future date. NASP State Archery Tournament, March 21, Lancaster Event Center, canceled.National Quilting Day — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., March 21, National Quilt Study Center & Museum, canceled.National Day of Empathy — 10 a.m. March 25, Nebraska State Capitol, canceled.* Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement Banquet — March 20, has been postponed. * Norris Public Power District — temporarily closed to the public, call 800-858-4707 for information.Mapmaking: The Poetic Art of Kwame Dawes Exhibition — 11: 30 a.m.-1 p.m. Van Brunt Visitors Center, canceled.Nebraska Herb Society meeting — March 28, is canceled. * PaNgea Stell Drum Band concert — April 23, is canceled. People’s City Mission Clinic — the Mission’s clinic will be CLOSED until further notice, the building will instead be used for isolating patients with the COVID-19 virus if that becomes necessary.PRCA Extreme Bulls Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding — March 27-28, Pinnacle Bank Arena, canceled, tickets refunded at point of purchase.* Thursday Night Live Music series at Chez So Do — all events through March 31 are canceled. artsincorporated.orgTrinity Lutheran Church — No services and activities at this time.Sheldon Museum of Art — Events through May 2 canceled or postponed.* Sheridan Lutheran — is suspending all public gatherings including in-person worship, classes and outside groups. Join worship online Wednesdays at 6pm and Sundays at 9: 45am; sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online. More information: sheridanlutheran.org.South of Downtown Community Development Organization — Programming and community space closed to the public through March 30.Southview Baptist Church — Sunday services and weekly activities canceled March 15-21.Willard Community Center — Closed March 16-20.YMCA — Closed for two weeks beginning March 17. All programs are also suspended.POSTPONEMENTSAARL Ham Radio Show — postponed to Oct. 31, Lancaster Event Center.Cher: Pinnacle Bank Arena — April 20 concert rescheduled for Nov. 12.Councilman James Michael Bowers Northeast Citizens’ meeting — March 19, is canceled.Feeding the Soul of the City — March 26 Matt Talbot fundraiser rescheduled for June 4.* Glenn Korff School of Music at UNL — All events, including concerts, are canceled in the Glenn Korff School of Music beginning March 14. Check website for rescheduling: music.unl.eduHari Kondabohu: Bourbon Theatre — April 9 performance has been postponed.Indian Village Neighborhood Association annual meeting — 7 p.m. March 24, Southminster Church, postponed to later date.NSAA district and state speech contests postponed to a later date.Super Diamond tribute to Neil Diamond: Lied Center — Performance rescheduled for June 27.Lincoln-Reagan Dinner — 6: 30 p.m. March 20, Country Club of Lincoln, postponed, new date to be announced.* Nebraska Jazz Orchestra performances — Catch a Rising Star, April 2 and Dave Stryker, guitarist, is canceled at this time. Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire: Lied Center — March 17 performance rescheduled to July 18.Pippin: Lied Center for Performing Arts — April 1-April 12, 301 N. 13th St. Liedcenter.org Rococo Theatre — The following events have been postponed: Beatles vs. Stones, March 21 concert rescheduled for May 13; Michael W. Smith, March 27 concert is postponed, a new date has not been set; Pif the Magic Dragon, April 4, a new date has not been set; Jim Breuer, April 14, a new date has not been set; Trey Kennedy April 16, a new date has not been set. NearbyDurham Museum: Omaha — is temporarily closed through March 31. durhammuseum.org* Henry Doorly Zoo: Omaha — is temporarily closed through March 31. omahazoo.com* Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum: Ashland — is temporarily closed through March 31, all activities including field trips, group tours, rentals and volunteer work are canceled or postponed. sacmuseum.org* Stuhr Museum — Grand Island, closed temporarily, until further notice.

Businesses are starting to take steps to limit the amount of people congregating in the wake of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation.