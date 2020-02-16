Update: Recurring arm soreness slows Mikolas’s spring, delays his appearance in games

JUPITER, Fla. — A familiar soreness in his right arm that Miles Mikolas pitched through at times last season returned in the first week of spring training and will delay his appearance in exhibition games, at the least.Mikolas was removed from his scheduled throwing program after experiencing renewed discomfort in his right flexor tendon. It is the same tendon that he had addressed at the end of last season with a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection. The righthander had an MRI at the time to determine the integrity of his right elbow and the ligaments. Mikolas said he had an MRI on Saturday morning to check the soundness of his elbow. The plan is to see how the arm feels Sunday before determining whether a second PRP treatment will be used.”Be careful, be smart,” he said of his plan. “It’s comforting to know it’s something I’ve dealt with before. … I’m listening to my body and we’ll see what it says.”Get its R&R, some TLC.”General manager Michael Girsch said Mikolas will have several days off from activity, and that the team is exploring the next step of treatment.”It’s back to the flexor tendon that we’ve gotten looked at and now we’re going to treat, and we’re going to take it the proverbial day by day and evaluate as we go,” manager Mike Shildt said. “It is going to set him back in time. We’ll evaluate how much.”Mikolas felt the soreness after his bullpen session Thursday.”I got a little too eager,” he said. “Tried to cut it loose a little more.”He was scheduled for a second throw in a bullpen setting on Saturday, but he did not join his throwing group.Shildt said it’s too early to know if Mikolas is questionable for opening day, but the righthanded added that “no one wants to go into the season limping.” He called it “very possible” that he’ll get enough work in during spring to be ready for the opening series and to put distance between this setback and his readiness to start.Mikolas described how the rest and recover during the offseason helped his tendon heal from last year’s injury and that it could be sore as it adjusts to the intensity of throwing.The scans taken of the area coming out of last season gave the Cardinals encouraging news about the stability of Mikolas’ elbow, and Shildt said multiple times Saturday morning that the team does not believe Mikolas’ injury is related to the UCL, the ligament that would be more problematic if injured.Shildt called Mikolas’ injury a “minor setback.”Miles described some aching in his arm last season and at times said that was why he avoided his breaking ball or had some inconsistencies with it. He said that he was able to pitch through it, and the team had a treatment plan awaiting him at the end of the season.The Cardinals have two pitchers, Carlos Martinez and Kwang-Hyun Kim, competing for the one opening in the rotation. The Cardinals are hopeful that Martinez will be able to handle a starter’s regimen and return to the rotation this spring. Kim was signed as a free agent out of Korea’s major-league this past winter, and the lefty has come to camp hoping to prove he can remain a starter.

