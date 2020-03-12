UPDATE: Major League Baseball joins other leagues by pushing back opening day, canceling spring games

St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr., left, addresses the clubhouse before the team’s first full-squad workout during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. DeWitt Jr. was joined by president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

JUPITER, Fla. — Following the lead of other professional sports leagues around the world and their response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Major League Baseball has delayed the opening of its regular season by at least two weeks and immediately canceled the remaining spring training games.The announcement was made that all spring training games as of 3 p.m. St. Louis time would be canceled. The Cardinals played on into the final innings of a game that began at noon St. Louis time.”Felt like the most meaningless game in the history of the sport,” third baseman Matt Carpenter said.Other players echoed that sentiment.Most players who left the Cardinals’ Roger Dean Stadium complex on Thursday uncertain how the next two weeks will play out, and some wondered about returning home during the pause in play. For the Cardinals, the abrupt ending to spring training will mean: • The team has a meeting Friday morning, and after that meeting there will not be a workout. The Cardinals hope to use that meeting to answer questions, get feedback from players, and begin plotting what workouts look like the coming days.• The Cardinals and Marlins will not be permitted to hold scrimmages, not for the opening days of this pause.• John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said he expects there to be a small spring training camp before opening day, similar to what baseball had coming out of the strike in 1995.• He did not know if the regular-season schedule would be reduced from 162 games, but that is one possibility.• Manager Mike Shildt and pitching coach Mike Maddux will begin planning how to keep pitchers fresh and working through this period of time. Andrew Miller, for example, now has a chance to be on the opening day roster, and he’s scheduled for a bullpen session Friday.• The minor-league camp’s schedule will be adjusted as the minor-league season is also being delayed. All of the Cardinals minor-leaguers had reported this week for camp.• The Cardinals have had no minor-leaguers or major leaguers show the symptoms that would qualify them for a Covid-19 test. The minor-leaguers, who went through physicals Thursday, were quizzed about their international travel and if they had any symptoms that would cause concern.• The Cardinals brought all of their scouts — for amateur and pro games — back from the road and encouraged them to go home. They were notified Wednesday of that move.• The Cardinals had not been in contact with the Rangers about the exhibition game planned for March 23 at the new ballpark in Arlington. But that game is unlikely to be rescheduled, even once baseball operations officially resume.The announcement by Major League Baseball comes after a conference call with all 30 owners and other executives, and it follows the NBA, MLS, and NHL — each of who paused their season ahead of baseball’s decision. The governor of Florida urged businesses not to have events where more than a couple of hundred people gathered. The Cardinals and Marlins had thousands at their exhibition game Thursday.The Cardinals were set to open the season in Cincinnati on March 26.The home opener was to follow on April 2.The delayed start to the season will push both games back, or the schedule could be reduced so as not to leak the World Series into November. Major League Baseball stated in a release that the teams “have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule.” An announcement on those plays will happen “at the appropriate time,” the officials and the statement have stressed the response to the virus and its spread must remain flexible and respond to the news.From earlier …As MLB prepares to suspend spring training and delay season, Cardinals and Marlins play onMajor League Baseball owners and executives plan a Thursday afternoon announcement on how the leagues will respond to growing concern about the coronavirus, which has led to the cancellation or postponement of pro sports around the globe.The Cardinals were expecting MLB to suspend spring training, and an announcement was planned by the commissioner’s office Thursday afternoon. Reports have swirled, from ESPN and elsewhere, that MLB will stop spring training and delay the start of the regular season.Meanwhile, the Cardinals and Marlins continue to play in front of a packed house at Roger Dean Stadium. The score is tied, 0-0, going into the fifth inning.Officials have spent Thursday discussing how the league should respond to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, an ongoing conversation that is expected to result in an announcement of changes to the league’s spring training plans in both Florida and Arizona. But those decisions had not been finalized by the start of Thursday’s Grapefruit League game between the Cardinals and Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium.The Cardinals and the Marlins began play — first pitch came from Adam Wainwright at 1: 07 p.m. Eastern — hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked cities and counties to postpone or cancel any mass gatherings in the next 30 days due to the spread of COVID-19, known as coronavirus.DeSantis, speaking in Miami before noon, asked that any event that is not canceled exercise screening measures that prevent those who have been contaminated from entering. Roger Dean Stadium had no screening measures in place before Thursday’s game.Florida’s surgeon general, Scott Rivkees, warned earlier this week that coronavirus has a mortality rate 20 to 40 times higher than the flu in older populations. Cardinals spring training games are especially popular among retirees in the Sunshine State, including stadium workers.One MLB scout told the Post-Dispatch as many as a half-dozen teams have told scouts to stop traveling the spring-training circuit.Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, speaking before the game, called the coronavirus pandemic a “rightful distraction that we’ve spent energy talking about.””Our job — my job — obviously is to be concerned about the safety of our group,” Shildt said Thursday morning. “As far as anything related to the game and the fans, that’s something which Major League Baseball is determining, probably as we speak.””We’re going to do the best we can as an industry and a team to make sure everybody feels safe.””This is uncharted territory — what that looks like,” Shildt said. “People are going to be thinking about their safety and the safety of their families. Ultimately we’ve done everything we can internally to make sure our players are safe. Nothing is foolproof clearly. But we also have the beautiful ability to have a game that we all enjoy and we want to focus on that, as well.”Shildt said there was zero indication that the Cardinals were dealing with any concerns of someone on or with the team showing signs of coronavirus.Thursday’s game between the Cardinals and Marlins was one of seven Grapefruit League games scheduled to be played Thursday, with seven more in Arizona’s Cactus League.The Roger Dean Stadium crowd was slow to fill in but robust as usual by first pitch. The Yankees and the Nationals started their game in front of a sellout crowd in West Palm Beach. DeSantis’ request specified cancellations and/or postponements of crowds larger than 250 people.Baseball’s exhibition games played on (for now) after a string of cancellations and postponements across the sports world, from the suspension of the NBA and NHL regular seasons, to the cancellation of college basketball conference championships and more.

