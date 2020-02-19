🔥Unusual Ingredients: New immersive dining night to explore how music affects flavour🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Flavour, sound and science are set to intertwine in a new immersive dining event arriving in London next month.

The Unusual Ingredients tour will see food artists and musicians come together to explore the way that sound interacts with our perception of flavour – with the audience acting as guinea pigs.

Opening at Kings Place London on March 11, the live show will see guests served a menu containing a variety of flavours – including popping candy, seaweed and tamarind – while listening to paired pieces of specially composed electronic music.

Inspired by the scientific research of Professor Charles Spence, each piece of music is designed to influence and alter the way that the diners experience the taste of the ingredients – exploring, for instance, how high and low frequencies modulate flavours from sweet to bitter.

The project comes from food artist Caroline Hobkinson, who has collaborated with musicians Jacob Thompson-Bell and Adam Martin.

Tastes as good as it sounds: Guests will experience an array of flavours, from seaweed to popping candy (Angus McDonald)

“Our live events place audiences in the middle of a kind of culinary experiment,” said Thompson-Bell.

“I love seeing the look on people’s faces when they feel the sound and flavour connection – how a simple piece of milk chocolate can be transformed into the creamiest texture; or the unexpected change from sweet to bitter flavours as the music shifts gear.”

The music will also be able to stream online, or purchased as a 14-vinyl box set which will also include a selection of the matching ingredients packaged in petri dishes and test tubes.

The tour will start in London in March, before moving onto Leeds, Birmingham, York and Bradford later in the year.

Unusual Ingredients will run on March 11 at Kings Place London. For more information visit unusualingredients.co and for tickets visit kingsplace.co.uk

