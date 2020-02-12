🔥Unusual church conversion home for sale after chic transformation🔥

Interior designer Gianna Camilotti took an imposing Grade II-listed church in north-east London and embarked on a total redesign.

Inside the chic, converted church — and other glamorous homes…

When Brazilian interior designer Gianna Camilotti stumbled upon an empty Grade II-listed church in north-east London, she snapped it up.

The imposing Victorian building in Chingford was given a new lease of life by the design guru who works in London, Milan, Rome and São Paulo.

The high ceilings, original stained-glass windows, oak doors, Gothic brickwork and beams are offset by Camilotti’s very modern style.

The spiral stair leads to two bedrooms and a long landing, the vaulted living space soars to 30ft and there’s a two-storey loft.

Chingford station is close and Epping Forest is on the doorstep.

It is for sale for £1.5 million through Savills.