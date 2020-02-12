unusual-church-conversion-home-for-sale-after-chic-transformation

🔥Unusual church conversion home for sale after chic transformation🔥

News
John koli0

Interior designer Gianna Camilotti took an imposing Grade II-listed church in north-east London and embarked on a total redesign. 

Inside the chic, converted church — and other glamorous homes…

When Brazilian interior designer Gianna Camilotti stumbled upon an empty Grade II-listed church in north-east London, she snapped it up.

The imposing Victorian building in Chingford was given a new lease of life by the design guru who works in London, Milan, Rome and São Paulo.

The high ceilings, original stained-glass windows, oak doors, Gothic brickwork and beams are offset by Camilotti’s very modern style.

The spiral stair leads to two bedrooms and a long landing, the vaulted living space soars to 30ft and there’s a two-storey loft.

Chingford station is close and Epping Forest is on the doorstep.

It is for sale for £1.5 million through Savills.

Related Posts

2/11:-cbsn-am

🔥2/11: CBSN AM🔥

mariya smith
panel-in-bridgeton-will-explore-allowing-airbnb

Panel in Bridgeton will explore allowing Airbnb

syed
11,000-cancer-patients-told-to-get-rechecked-after-treatment-by-rogue-surgeon

11,000 cancer patients told to get rechecked after treatment by rogue surgeon

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *