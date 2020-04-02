🔥Untitled Goose Game: How a joke turned into a viral sensation🔥

Some games like to set the stage with a war or some sort of drawn-out backstory, but not Untitled Goose Game. All you need to know is that you’re playing as a goose and you want to raise some hell.

The gorgeously sweet animations and simple goal are what make Goose Game so incredible and when it first released in September last year, it blew everybody away.

With only a few controls to master, the game is super simple. All you do is move around, lower your head and steal children’s glasses with your nefarious goose bill – honking all the while.

The entire idea behind Goose Game was born from a simple stock photograph of a goose, that an employee who works for developer House House posted to other members of the office.

Being a nuisance is just plain fun, especially as a goose

From this image of an angry-looking goose, a conversation was sparked about geese and how terrible they are to almost everyone. With that all in mind, the team put together an idea and worked on it for a few months until they eventually settled on what would become an incredible game.

With that, the idea grew wings and took off into what would eventually be Untitled Goose Game.

And what’s not to love about it? As soon as the videos released showing off the game, people were ecstatic.

As the game released, it received positive reviews and went on to win multiple awards. By the end of 2019, the game had sold more than a million copies and became an internet sensation.​

More recently, Goose Game took home the coveted honour of ‘Best Game’ at the 2020 Game Developers Choice Awards.

The mischievous goose, it seems, struck a chord with everyone and honked its way into our hearts. When we’re all so polite in real life, it sure feels good to let loose on undeserving villagers, after all.

With this success in mind, Untitled Goose Game is currently up for four nominations in the BAFTA Games Awards, taking place later tonight.

Goose Game is up for Best Game, Audio Achievement, Family Friendly Game, and Original Property.

It’s going up against the likes of Disco Elysium, Control and Death Stranding – with the latter two receiving 11 nominations each, which is the highest number of nominations in the history of the award.

Goose Game’s sublime soundtrack has also been released and you can listen along on Spotify or wherever you listen to music.

Untitled Goose Game is available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Mac