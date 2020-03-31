🔥Unorthodox cast: Meet the actor who plays Esty in the Netflix drama🔥

Unorthodox is the latest gripping drama to hit Netflix in recent weeks which is based on a true story.

The limited series tells the story of a young woman named Esther ‘Esty’ Shapiro, who decides to flee the Hasidic Jewish community in which she grew up in and start anew in Germany.

A powerful and unique coming-of-age story, Esty is forced to leave her entire life behind as she rejects the community she grew up with and her arranged marriage to move first to Brooklyn, New York, and then to Berlin.

Based on the best-selling memoir Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection Of My Hasidic Roots, the four-part drama features a stellar cast of characters, including Shira Hass as Esty.

Netflix’s Unorthodox – In Pictures

Here, we take a look at th talented actors who bring the story to life.

Who’s in the cast of Unorthodox?

Shira Haas as Esther ‘Esty’ Shapiro

Haas plays the lead of Esty Shapiro, who flees her Hasidic Jewish community for a new life.

Born in Israel, 24-year-old Haas has appeared in a number of other films and TV shows, including The Zookeeper’s Wife, Broken Mirrors and Mary Magdalene.

She has already been nominated and received a number of awards for her work at the Israeli Film Academy and Jerusalem Film Festival, and is a rising start in the Israeli television and film world.

Of European descent, Haas told Variety that she had to learn Yiddish for the series despite her grandparents being able to speak it.

“I remember suddenly being able to read Yiddish poetry,” she said.

“It’s a beautiful language, and it really gets you to a place where you are truly inside the Hasidic culture.

“A lot of me understanding Esther came out of me being able to speak Yiddish.”

Who else is in the cast?

Amit Rahav plays Yanky Shapiro (Anika Molnar/Netflix)

Esty’s husband Yanky Shapiro will be played by Amit Rahav, while her mother Leah Mandelbaum will be played by Alex Reid (Life on Mars, Misfits, Silent Witness).

Yanky’s cousin Moishe Lefkovitch is being played by Jeff Wilbusch, Esty’s aunt Malka Schwartz is being played by Ronit Asheri and her father Mordechai is being played by Gera Sandler.

Dina Doron (You Don’t Mess with the Zohan) will play her grandmother Babby and Aaraon Altaras will play Robert, the man she meets in Berlin who helps her settle into life in Germany.

What is the Netflix show about?

The miniseries is loosely based on Feldman’s novel, which details her own rejection of a Hasidic community in the US, a marriage to a man she had met only twice, and her move to Germany.

In the drama, viewers will see Esty escape from the restrictive community and her arranged marriage to start a new life elsewhere, but as the drama progresses we soon learn that Esty is pregnant.

She moves to Berlin where her mother, who fled the community years before, lives and experiences new things such as drinking, clubbing and dinner parties, before applying for the conservatory where her new Berlin friends go to.

However, the Rabbi orders her husband to go and find her, and he travels to Berlin with his cousin unbeknownst to her.

Unorthodox is available to stream on Netflix now