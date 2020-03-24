🔥University teams racing to make 3D-printed ventilators🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Medical researchers are racing to develop 3D-printed ventilator parts and masks to help plug the national equipment shortage.

Teams at the University of East Anglia (UEA) are looking for tech start-ups and fellow academics who can spare software and scanning experts to bring their ideas to life at pace. They also need resin printers and models using thermoplastic filaments to create prototypes.

They hope to be able to “rapidly develop” ventilators and run off face shields for medical staff.

Dr Aram Saeed, from UEA’s School of Pharmacy, said: “We need shortcuts to speed up the process of designing and developing ventilator parts, and we hope to connect with other universities and expertise around the globe.

“Right now we need help with software, hardware, medical product design, and product testing. We may also need support from engineering sectors for flow sensors, pneumatic units and data processing monitors.”

UEA’s medical school is also building a portable coronavirus test kit that displays results on a smartphone in 50 minutes using a throat swab.

An Italian engineering start-up has used 3D printers to help equip a hospital in Chiari, Lombardy, which has been particularly badly hit.

Last week the Government appealed to manufacturers in the UK to help produce 20,000 ventilators in as little as a fortnight. Some 7,000 extra machines have been added to the country’s original stock of 5,000 since the crisis began.

For details of the UEA project see uea.ac.uk/about/-/ventilators