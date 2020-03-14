University of Missouri system suspending all in-person classes

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri System will suspend all in-person classes for all four universities through the end of spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. In-person classes were to have resumed after spring break.Libraries, residence halls and dining halls will remain open, but recreational centers and complexes will be closed, a news release said.The notice said officials will make decisions about final exams and commencement at a later date.The system includes Missouri University of Science & Technology, the University of Missouri-Columbia, the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Superintendent Mark S. Penny, in a letter to parents, said the district was told of the test on Wednesday.

The test results have not been returned and officials said the St. Louis school had been cleaned prior to primary voting being held there Tuesday.

Howard Fields, 35, is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis, a support and networking group for black educators.

The University of Missouri-Columbia on Wednesday was the latest school to announce that classrooms will close in favor of classes being held remotely.

The University of Missouri-Columbia on Wednesday was the latest school to announce that classrooms will close in favor of classes being held remotely.

The University of Missouri-Columbia on Wednesday was the latest school to announce that classrooms will close in favor of classes being held remotely.

Sumner High School is a likely target for closure or restructuring.

A survey exposed thinly veiled racism among some people who threaten to move away if they are rezoned.

The measure would keep public colleges and universities from limiting students’ speaking rights to particular places on campus.

The test results have not been returned and officials said the St. Louis school had been cleaned prior to primary voting being held there Tuesday.