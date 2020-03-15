University City homicide detectives investigating woman’s death

UNIVERSITY CITY — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found dead Saturday afternoon in a University City home. Police were called to the residence in the 6600 block of Crest before 4: 30 p.m. for a report of a sick case and found the woman unconscious. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not release any additional details Sunday afternoon. The department asked anyone with information to contact the University Police Department at 314-725-2211 ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

