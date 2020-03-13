The latest headlines in your inbox

The government has warned universities to stop bringing in restrictions over coronavirus.

It comes after a series of top institutions cancelled teaching and exams.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told education leaders they “shouldn’t be closing” campuses and urged them to follow medical and scientific advice.

The Prime Minister said school trips abroad should be stopped but that mass closures could “do more harm than good”, prompting fierce criticism today amid clamours for urgent action to stem the pandemic. Cases surged by 200 to 798 tonight, their biggest daily increase, with deaths at 11.

Gavin Williamson criticised education leaders for closing parts of their operations (REUTERS)

But at least eight British universities have defied government advice to move parts of their classroom teaching to online, with some also axing exams and field trips.

At Oxford, where six students have been diagnosed with Covid-19, the university has advised all UK undergraduates to return home “as soon as possible” after the current term ends, and has cancelled or postponed all Easter exams.

A statement published on Oxford’s website says that it is also “encouraging the use of technology for meetings, teaching and assessment where possible”.

Students at Durham University have been advised they can leave the university a week early and participate in classes remotely for the final week of term.

Boris Johnson stood firmly by the science at a press conference in Downing Street, alongside top medical experts (Getty Images)

Glasgow and Sheffield universities have cancelled international field trips and global travel, and urged students to return home from exchange years abroad.

The University of East Anglia, Lancaster, Nottingham and Northumbria have also axed most classroom teaching to give lectures and seminars online for the rest of the academic year. Bristol University, where a student has tested positive, this afternoon brought the Easter break forward a week

Amid the announcements of cancellations on campuses, Mr Williamson said: “I would urge any educational establishments, whether a school, a childcare or early years setting, whether it be a college or a university, to actually look at what the medical and scientific advice is… we shouldn’t be closing educational settings at the moment.”