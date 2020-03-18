🔥Universal to make future theatrical releases available for home viewing simultaneously🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Universal is planning to make its current and future theatrical releases simultaneously available for home viewing.

The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma will be ready to watch remotely from Friday as the studio makes plans to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The studio also revealed it will make new movies available from home on the same day as they are globally released. The first film to be released in this way is Trolls World Tour, which is released in the UK on April 10.

The films will be made available to buy on platforms such as Sky, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Prime.

Film 2020: All the major releases heading to cinemas this year

It’s a bold move, especially as film fans can normally expect to wait at least 90 days following a film’s theatrical release until they can see them at home.

The coronavirus is beginning to have a devastating effect on the film industry, with release postponements and the news that Odeon, Cineworld and Picturehouse are closing cinemas in the UK and Ireland.