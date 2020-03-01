🔥Universal basic income won't help people find work but it will make them happier, expert report finds🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A trial of universal basic income has found that while the scheme won’t help people find work, it will make them happier.

The Young Foundation carried out the research in 10 neighbourhoods in the Eix Besos area of north-eastern Barcelona.

It was a controlled experiment where 900 participants were offered a guaranteed income over 24 months.

The trials took place in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, which caused a dramatic rise in unemployment, poverty, homelessness, and inequality in Barcelona.

The trial took place in Barcelona (Getty Images)

In May 2015, housing activist Ada Colau was elected Mayor of the city on a platform of reducing inequality. As part of her manifesto, she pledged to trial Barcelona minimum income (B-MINCOME).

The average monthly payment to participating households varied between €462 and €592.

To qualify, participants must be social service users, with the highest income adult in a household receiving less than €402, and the rest of the members receiving €148 per month or less.

The Young Foundation were invited to oversee the research, and to analyse its results.

They conducted an ethnographic study, where they interviewed participants and immersed themselves in the neighbourhoods.

They found that while basic income didn’t help people find work, it did make them happier.

“Though the results of the B-MINCOME trial do not offer a ringing endorsement of the idea of a guaranteed minimum income helping to increase the chances of people moving into work, they are hugely valuable.

“It’s clear from the stories that the money had a direct impact on peoples’ sense of wellbeing and helped clear household debts. ”

However, the trial did not find that B-MINCOME helped participants find new jobs. This was partly due to the lack of available jobs in Barcelona at the time.

“Unless the jobs are there for people to go into B-MINCOME does not help them find work at all.

“Some people used it as being able to take a breath, but it was a minority of people,

“What worked better were the active programmes people did alongside it.”

The trial exacerbated pre-existing tensions between residents (Letti S / Pixabay)

Another lesson from the trial was the cost of similar trials on the participants themselves.

Helen said that B-MINCOME exacerbated pre-existing tensions between residents.

Not all residents received the funding, and those that did not began to judge how the recipients spent their money.

“With basic income trials that are being run they are not giving money to everybody, they are giving money to some people and experimenting”, Helen said.

Participants also lose the money after the trial ends, leaving them with the same problems they had before.

Helen recommended a pre-existing commitment to implement the funding if the trial is a success.

This would stop participants being left short after the trial ends, when they suddenly find themselves having their income cut.

Many critics of universal basic income say that it would disincentivise people to find a job, as they would no longer need to work for their money.

While the report is largely critical of the impact of B-MINCOME, it did find one positive for proponents of the system.

“It does not get people back to work, but it does not stop them getting work either”, Helen said.

B-MINCOME was funded by the European Union through Urban Innovative Actions.