🔥Unit London signs deal to launch new art gallery concept🔥

A London-based contemporary art gallery start-up is to expand in the capital by investing in opening a second site.

Unit London, founded by artists-turned- gallerists Joe Kennedy and Jonny Burt in Chiswick in 2013, has signed a lease with FTSE 250 West End landlord Shaftesbury to open a new concept space at 40 Earlham Street in Seven Dials.

The firm, which has exhibited work from artists such as Jake Wood-Evans and Zhuang Hong Yi, said the new 5500 sq ft of space will house “Unit X” from April.

Unit X will showcase exhibitions but also offer events, such as workshops, panel discussions and new product launches. Artist tie-ups with brands could also be on show.

Unit London’s Kennedy said it is a “fresh and unique gallery concept”.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, head of retail at Shaftesbury, said: “This is a wholly bespoke and distinctive space in the heart of London’s West End, and now newly-refurbished, it lends itself perfectly to the immersive and creative offering that will be Unit X.”

Property agents Cushman & Wakefield and Nash Bond advised on the letting.