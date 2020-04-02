🔥Union demands free public transport for NHS 'heroes' during coronavirus pandemic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

NHS workers and other essential staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic should be able to use public transport for free, a leading union has said.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said the UK should follow in the footsteps of Transport for Wales, which is making rail and bus travel free for NHS workers.

The comments come as the Government is facing criticism for not testing enough frontline workers for Covid-19 with around only 8,000 procedures been conducted.

It is also facing pressure to distribute protective clothing to hospitals with Cabinet minister Michael Gove telling the nation supplies should be given out next week.

Only key workers should be travelling to work during coronavirus pandemic

“Heroes have to be treated as heroes and the least we can do is allow them to travel freely to and from work at this time,” TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said.

“This is already happening in other countries, such as Italy and Spain. The Westminster Government must do likewise and make sure this happens here.”

He also said the Government needs to announce that only key workers should use transport.

“Ministers need to specify that only essential workers should travel on public transport at this time and this should be made free because these are the people saving lives, as well as keeping our country moving and supplied during an unfolding and unprecedented health emergency,” Mr Cortes added.

“The time for action is now. Not days from now.”

NHS staff in Wales are set to get free travel on buses as part of a £69 million package to help bus companies survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Passenger numbers across the country have fallen by up to 90 per cent as people follow the stay at home rules.

Under the new scheme, NHS workers will also be able to travel for free on buses for the next three months having already been allowed to use trains for nothing.

Ken Skates, the minister for economy, transport and North Wales, said: “Demand for public transport has reduced significantly as people are following the new rules to stay at home to save lives and protect our NHS.

“Our rail franchise provider, bus companies and community transport operators – many of which are small businesses and charities – are facing significant financial challenges.

“This support will give public transport operators the initial funding they need to continue to deliver services, pay employees and sub-contractors, while we work with them to develop a comprehensive package of measures to secure an efficient, sustainable, and robust bus network.”

Across the UK, 2,352 people have died in hospital after contracting the virus and more than 29,000 people have tested positive since the outbreak began.