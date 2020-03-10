🔥Unilever boss vows to improve gender balance at top level🔥

Consumer goods giant Unilever’s new chief executive Alan Jope on Tuesday admitted the Dove soap maker had not yet done enough to put women in top jobs.

The boss used Unilever’s annual report, which also revealed he took home €4.9 million (£4.3 million) in 2019, to address diversity.

Jope welcomed the firm, which is also behind brands such as Ben & Jerry’s and Marmite, reaching a milestone last year in its plan to become a gender-balanced business. Management is made up of just over 50% women globally, and 55% in the UK.

But he added: “Pleasing as this is, the overall figure masks the fact we haven’t yet made the progress we want at the most senior levels of the company, where women are still under-represented. This is very much a job half done therefore and something I intend to make a personal priority in 2020.”

The consumer goods firm’s board comprises five women and eight men.

Jope has led the FTSE 100 company since last year. The report said he made €4.9 million in 2019, comprising salary, bonus and other benefits.

That was drastically lower than what his predecessor Paul Polman got in 2018, €11.7 million. However, the figure for Polman, who spent around a decade as boss, did include a number of long-term incentive awards

In 2020 Jope’s basic salary will rise 4% to €1.5 million, and the maximum total pay he can get, including bonuses and other incentives if all targets are met, is €11.7 million. Finance chief Graeme Pitkethly’s salary is up 3% to €1.1 million.

The firm had a challenging 2019 where it missed its underlying sales targets, hurt by a number of factors, including a slowdown in China.

Jope said in the new report: “There’s no doubt that conditions are challenging right now. Sluggish economies and a high degree of geopolitical uncertainty are inevitably impacting consumer confidence and spending, which in turn is intensifying competition in the retail sector.”

On the coronavirus outbreak, Jope said it is “clearly concerning and we are monitoring developments very closely”.

He expects there to be an adverse impact on the business, although the extent is not yet clear.