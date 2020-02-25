underground-car-parking-bay-for-sale-for-more-than-the-average-uk-home

A car parking space below a block of flats has been listed for sale in Knightsbridge, for the same price as a new Rolls-Royce Phantom. 

An underground car parking space for sale for £375,000

An underground parking space below a block of flats has gone on sale for more than the cost of the average UK home.

The £375,000 price tag for the 215 sq ft bay in Knightsbridge will be seen as another sign that the capital’s economy is coming out of the deep-freeze, four years after the Brexit referendum.

Agents Nicolas Van Patrick advertised the spot, in a cage below luxury apartment block Kingston South House, with a photograph of its current occupant, a 40-year-old brown Mercedes.

It says: “This well-located garage also has the added benefits of a long leasehold, a daily garage porter and CCTV.”

For the same sum, the discerning motorist could spend £40 a day for almost 26 years using the NCP car park in Pavilion Road 700 yards away. 

Or they could buy a new Rolls-Royce Phantom.

In 2014, at the height of the capital’s property boom, a two-car parking spot near the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington went on sale for £400,000.

The average cost of buying parking in London is £1,732 per sq ft, on a par with some homes in Kensington and Chelsea. In December the average house price in the UK was £234,742. 

