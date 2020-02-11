🔥Under 35s spent just eight minutes on news websites per week during General Election, research shows🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Those aged under 35s spent just eight minutes on news websites per week during the 2019 General Election, according to new research.

The data, presented to the London Press Club’s annual debate at Stationers Hall, showed a clear lack of interest in mainstream news among those group in Generation Z and the early bracket of Millennials.

The research, conducted by Reuters, identified that those under the age of 35 spent just two minutes a day looking at current affairs, compared to 22 minutes every week for over 35s.

The findings were presented to a panel of guests who joined to examine whether traditional publishers can survive without post-Millennials.

One of the main reasons for the decline among younger people was a change in mindset, as baby boomers tend to view news as a “duty” while younger people see it as more of a “chore”.

Nic Newman, Senior Research Associate for Reuters, said: “The core reasoning was the different expectations that these generations have, rooted in the ways they grew up.

“Older generations see news as a duty, as part of the democratic process, while younger generations are more likely to think of the news as a chore, or what they can get out of the news.

“In a sense, it’s a transactional sense of news that’s quick and easier to access.”.

Elsewhere in the study it was found that young men and women both dedicated less than one per cent of their phone use on BBC News during the election period, instead preferring to focus on communication apps such as Instagram and Snapchat.

The debate then considered how younger people can be reintroduced to mainstream news, with the panel suggesting newsrooms become more diverse.

Debates are held by the London Press Club each February in association with the Stationers’ and Newspaper Makers Company.

They have focused on equal opportunity and pay for women journalists, and the battle for survival of freedom of the press.