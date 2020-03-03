🔥Uncharted: An Updated Cast List🔥

For nearly as long as the Uncharted video game series has been around, there have been numerous efforts to get a film adaptation off the ground. However, after more than a decade of delays, setbacks, obstacles, etc, it looks like the Uncharted movie is finally moving forward, as evidenced by Sony giving it a 2021 release date, tapping Venom’s Ruben Fleischer to direct and finally starting to assemble the cast.

We’re still in the dark about specific details concerning Uncharted aside from the fact that it’ll chronicle Nathan Drake’s earlier years of seeking out historical mysteries. Will it be one of the few video game movies that’s able to shine in theaters? That remains to be seen, but judging by the names attached to this project so far, there certainly isn’t a lack of onscreen talent involved. So let’s take a look at who will be part of the Uncharted cast.

Tom Holland

Making the Uncharted movie a prequel means you need a younger actor to bring globe-trotting treasure hunter Nathan Drake to life, and Tom Holland is the man for that job. This marks the second way in which the actor is contributing to the Sony film landscape, as he’s also the current live-action Spider-Man, who, thanks to a partnership with Disney, gets to keep participating in the MCU. Holland has been attached to Uncharted since May 2017, and while the world is already quite familiar with him from his time as the Web-Slinger, not to mention from movies like The Current War and Onward, Uncharted will give him the chance to show off his chops as lead of a different property.

Mark Wahlberg

Back when David O. Russell was set to helm the Uncharted movie, Mark Wahlberg, who has recently popped up in Mile 22 and Instant Family, had been selected to play Nathan Drake. Considering Wahlberg’s age at the time, presumably this would have followed a Nathan Drake who’s at the same level of experience he is in the video games, rather than the prequel it is now. Regardless, following Russell’s exit, eventually Wahlberg dropped off the project, but as of late 2019, he’s back aboard. This time around, Wahlberg has been cast as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Nathan’s mentor and father figure. So while he won’t be the main star of the show, he’ll still have plenty to do in Uncharted.

Antonio Banderas

Fresh off earning an Oscar nomination for his role as Salvador Mallo in Pain and Glory, word’s come in from Variety that Antonio Banderas will lend his talents to Uncharted. It hasn’t been revealed who Banderas’ character is, but considering his long list of accomplishments, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s been hired to play the main villain. Whether that ends up being the case or not, Banderas is definitely a big get for Uncharted, with his notable credits including Philadelphia, Interview with the Vampire, Evita, two Zorro movies, three Shrek movies (and the Puss in Boots spinoff) and the Season 2 of National Geographic’s Genius.

Sophia Ali

If you haven’t caught Sophia Ali recurring role as Dr. Dahlia Qadri on Grey’s Anatomy, then you might have seen her in movies like Everybody Wants Some!! and Truth or Dare. Well, now Ali is jumping into the blockbuster game with Uncharted, though there’s no word yet on who she’s playing. It is worth noting that among the most important characters in the Uncharted video games are Elena Fisher and Chloe Frazer. The former is an investigative journalist who becomes romantically involved with Nathan Drake, and the latter is an adventurer who’s just as skilled in fighting as Nathan, but is also more reckless. Could Ali be playing one of these women?

Tati Gabrielle

While Uncharted will be Tati Gabrielle’s second time working on a Sony movie, following 2017’s infamous The Emoji Movie, most people know her either Gaia on The 100 or Prudence Night in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Well, now she gets to take a big step forward in her career with a mysterious role in Uncharted. As with Sophia Ali, perhaps she’s playing either Elena Fisher and Chloe Frazer, or maybe she’s been brought aboard as a brand-new character. Time will tell.

Uncharted is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 5, 2021.