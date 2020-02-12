🔥Unbelievable’s Kaitlyn Dever Responds To Batgirl Rumors🔥

This weekend, Birds of Prey debuted on the big screen without a notable member. Where was Barbara Gordon? According to the producers of the latest DCEU installment, Gordon, a.k.a. Oracle, a.k.a. Batgirl, didn’t join Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress and such because she’ll be flying solo in her own future film. Updates about Warner Bros’ Batgirl movie have been scarce as of late, but the internet has been throwing out some ideas – including Unbelievable actress Kaitlyn Dever.

The 23-year-old actress just had an awesome year. She starred with Toni Colette in Netflix’s hit drama series, Unbelievable. She was also one half of the hilarious BFF duo in Olivia Wilde’s comedy Booksmart. Could she be joining the DCEU next? Here’s what Kaitlyn Dever said:

I’m not going to deny anything because I would be down. That’s all I’m saying. There’s nothing going on, I’m just reading all this stuff and I wouldn’t pass that up.

Are you listening, Warner Bros? You can put Kaitlyn Dever down for Batgirl. She certainly has a resemblance to the comic book character on her side. Plus, she’s proved herself as a skilled dramatic and comedy actress quite effortlessly. See it?

Rumors have apparently been floating around about Kaitlyn Dever being eyed for Batgirl after the actress was spotted interacting on social media with The Batman writers Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin. The upcoming DCEU movie is speculated to have connections by introducing Barbara Gordon to the live-action universe. Jeffrey Wright is playing James Gordon in the 2021 release, after all.

Kaitlyn Dever was confronted about it at the Oscars by Variety while rocking a cat eye look quite similar to the comic books. Although she made it clear that she’s not in talks about taking on the part of Barbara Gordon, she didn’t want to un-attach herself from the conversation, saying she’s “down” to do it. That’s smart.

The Booksmart actress was also asked about Robert Pattinson’s casting as the Dark Knight during the short interview on the red carpet of Hollywood’s biggest night. In her words:

He’s an amazing actor. Perfect Batman in my opinion.

A Batgirl solo movie has been in the works for years over at Warner Bros, with Joss Whedon once attached to write the script. But back in 2018, the man who took over Justice League during reshoots departed the project because he couldn’t nail down a story. Birds of Prey scriptwriter Christina Hodson has since been hired to pen Batgirl, but updates on the project’s development have only been whispers.

Jumanji and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan recently showed interest in playing Barbara Gordon and directing Batgirl too. Other names that have filled the rumor mill have included Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley and Katherine Langford from 13 Reasons Why. What do you think? Is Kaitlyn Dever a solid choice for Batgirl? Sound off in the comments and vote in our poll below!

Is Kaitlyn Dever a good choice for Batgirl