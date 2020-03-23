🔥Una Healy homeschools children after schools close due to coronavirus🔥

Una Healy has said she will be educating her children at home while schools are closed in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

She shared a picture on Instagram of her son Tadhg, five, and daughter Aoife, eight, seated at the kitchen table with worksheets in front of them.

She wrote: “And so it begins! Best of luck to everyone in the same boat this morning. #homeschool #day1.”

Healy shares her two children with her former husband, rugby player Ben Foden.

It was announced last week that, while shutting their doors to the general population, schools will remain open for vulnerable youngsters and the children of key workers – including medics, police and food delivery workers.

Frozen star Kristen Bell has said she will not be homeschooling her children Lincoln and Delta while schools in Los Angeles are closed, saying she wants to “keep everyone’s stress down and really connect”.

She shared a post from a head teacher advising against it and instead urging parents to cuddle up with their children and “read, read, read”.

Her co-star Josh Gad, who voices snowman Olaf, has been reading bedtime stories live on Instagram to give parents a break while they are at home with their children.

He wrote: “The rumors are true. Join #GadBookClub every day as we gather round and read a book for the kids as you parents take a long needed break or for you parents as you kids take a long needed break. Love you all. Stay safe.”

Additional reporting from Press Association.