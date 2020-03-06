🔥UN women's group warned Oxford society not to invite Amber Rudd ahead of cancelled event🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A United Nations women’s group warned an Oxford University society not to invite Amber Rudd to speak at the university ahead of her being “no platformed” at an event.

UN Women UK warned of the “risk and conflict” it would cause.

Ms Rudd, who quit her job as an MP last year, was due to take part in an interview with a group calling themselves UN Women Oxford Student Society about her work as minister for women and equalities.

But she announced on her Twitter account on Thursday evening that the event had been cancelled just half an hour before it was due to begin, with a decision “no platform” her.

She described the cancellation as “badly judged and rude” in the post.

Claire Barnett, a spokesperson for UN Women UK, which aims to push for “gender equality”, told the Evening Standard the Oxford society did not respond to repeated requests to speak ahead of the event.

Ms Barnett said that although the Oxford society supported the work of UN Women UK, the groups were not formally affiliated.

She added: “We have now asked them to stop using our name and suspended any connection with the society.”

Ms Barnett also said that despite warning the Oxford society against inviting Ms Rudd, UN Women UK did not condone the cancellation of the event.

She continued: “The UK Government is an important funding and strategic partner for UN Women and insisting on inviting a UK politician in our name, despite our requests following risks raised by their own members, and then denying them the right to speak is not something we can or will condone.”

The Oxford society said on its Facebook page that a majority of its organising committee had voted to cancel the event, following feedback from members.

Organisers continued: “We are deeply sorry for all and any hurt caused to our members and other wom*n [sic] and non-binary people in Oxford over this event.”

Ms Rudd resigned as Home Secretary following the Windrush scandal, when it was revealed that tens of people living legally in the UK had been detained and deported unfairly.

She inadvertently gave incorrect information to a House of Commons committee about the number of people in question.

And one of the event organisers told the Mail Online that she had been forced to cancel the event by the university’s Afro-Caribbean society.

But the Afro-Caribbean society hit back with a statement on Twitter denying this.

The Afro-Caribbean society said that although it privately shared the concerns of some of its members over Ms Rudd’s invitation, it “did not call for Ms Rudd’s speech to be cancelled” or “‘force'” the organisers to cancel the event.

Oxford University criticised the cancellation of the event.

The university said: “We strongly disapprove of the decision by the UNWomen Oxford UK Society to disinvite Amber Rudd after she had been asked to speak.

“Oxford is committed to freedom of speech & opposes no-platforming.

“We will be taking steps to ensure that this situation doesn’t happen in future.

Education minister Gavin Williamson slammed the students for the cancellation.

Mr Williamson said: “It is not enough to adopt free speech codes if they are not enforced.

“I expect the University of Oxford to take robust action over these incidents – and if universities are not prepared to defend free speech, the government will.”

The event’s cancellation was also met with criticism online.

The Oxford University student union has been contacted for comment. The National Union of Students declined to comment.

An event with Selina Todd, a history professor at the university, was cancelled last week over allegations that she holds transphobic views.

Ms Todd “refuted” claims she was transphobic in an interview with the BBC.