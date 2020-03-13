Going Out in London Discover

It’s been eight years since the self-titled Ultraísta album came out to critical acclaim. A timely reprise then for the side project of Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, vocalist Laura Bettinson and drummer Joey Waronker. In many ways, the album picks up where they left off.

The motorik-beats and stabbing Eighties synths remain but Bettinson’s vocals are at the fore. Rather than the layered vocal effect from the first, on Sister they seem more upfront in the mix.

Tin King sets out their stall, its driving cymbals a perfect counterpoint to the vocals. Bumblebees starts with birdsong before building to a droning crescendo.

Save It ’til Later is the standout, opening with a swelling, ominous chord before the vocals come in, followed by Blade Runner-esque keys. “I’m happy that you found me lost in the labyrinth,” it goes, which pretty much sums up the album. It’s an aural maze that’s a delight to get trapped inside.