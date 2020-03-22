🔥UltimateQuaranTeam live stream: How to watch Leyton Orient's huge FIFA 20 tournament🔥

Leyton Orient’s eagerly-anticipated FIFA 20 ‘UltimateQuaranTeam’ tournament is set to get underway on Sunday evening.

Described as a “genius” idea by first-team boss Ross Embleton, the competition – the brainchild of Orient media staff Luke Lambourne and Dan Walker – is a PS4 tournament featuring 128 teams from across the globe, each of whom will be represented by one specific person.

As well as providing welcome relief and some form of football fix amid the current coronavirus pandemic, the event will also raise funds for the EFL clubs hit hard financially by the ongoing suspension of elite football in England due to Covid-19.

When does it start?

The UltimateQuaranTeam competition is scheduled to get commence today (Sunday, March 22), with some form of opening ceremony beginning at 5pm GMT.

That will be followed by the first game of the tournament, which sees Orient – represented by goalkeeper Sam Sargeant – battle Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow.

Other footballers scheduled to represent their respective clubs include Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, Norwich attacker Todd Cantwell and Brighton frontman Neal Maupay.

Orient have encouraged footballers and fans to take part primarily, but there are no restrictions on professional eSports players getting involved.

How to watch

Orient will be showing matches via video live streaming service Twitch, and say they have encouraged other clubs to do the same.

How much money has been raised?

At the time of writing, the UltimateQuaranTeam JustGiving fundraising page showed that almost £29,000 had been raised so far.

The overall target stands at £50,000, with Orient pledging to give 75% of donations to the EFL within 28 days.

In Pictures | FIFA 20’s winter refresh: most-improved ratings

The remaining 25% is set to be split between mental health charity Mind and the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser.

First-round draw in full

Accrington Stanley vs Wycombe Wanderers

Leyton Orient vs Lokomotiv Moscow

Reading vs Crystal Palace

DC United vs Celta Vigo

Stevenage vs Blackpool

Norwich City vs Fleetwood Town

Standard Liege vs Bolton Wanderers

AS Fiorentina vs Nottingham Forest

Walsall vs AS Roma

Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough

Central Coast Mariners vs Shamrock Rovers

Plymouth Argyle vs ESTAC Troyes

Aston Villa vs VVV-Venlo

Hibernian vs Millwall

Sheffield United vs Carlisle United

Peterborough United vs Exeter City

AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham United

Manchester City vs KV Kortrijk

Cork City vs Ross County

Djurgarden Fotboll vs PSV Eindhoven

Nantes vs Swindon Town

Newcastle United vs Gillingham

Bristol Rovers vs Southend United

Orlando Pirates vs FC Sion

West Bromwich Albion vs AFC Ajax

Mansfield Town vs KAA Gent

Colchester United vs Rotherham United

Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers

Sydney vs Barnsley

Grimsby Town vs Motherwell

Burton Albion vs Sligo Rovers

Adelaide United vs Wolves

Oxford United vs Lille

Lorient vs KV Mechelen

Crawley Town vs RKC Waalwijk

RB Salzburg vs Derby County

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

Forest Green Rovers vs Northampton Town

Brentford vs St Mirren

Oldham Athletic vs Finn Harps

Waterford vs Angers SCO

Melbourne Victory vs Ipswich Town

Scunthorpe United vs Charlton Athletic

FC Emmen vs Port Vale

Vitesse vs Atalanta

MK Dons vs Heracles Almelo

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United

PEC Zwolle vs FC Groningen

ADO Den Haag vs Willem II

KRC Genk vs Luton Town

Rochdale vs Coventry City

Derry City vs QPR

Fortuna Sittard vs Newport County

Birmingham City vs Sunderland

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sparta Rotterdam

Orlando City vs Feyenoord

Amiens vs Watford

Olympique Marseille vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Cheltenham Town vs Salford City

Portsmouth vs Dundalk

AZ Alkmaar vs FC Utrecht

Morecambe vs Hamilton Academical

Burnley vs Shrewsbury Town

PAOK vs FC Midtjylland