🔥UltimateQuaranTeam live stream: How to watch Leyton Orient's huge FIFA 20 tournament🔥

March 22, 2020
Leyton Orient’s eagerly-anticipated FIFA 20 ‘UltimateQuaranTeam’ tournament is set to get underway on Sunday evening.

Described as a “genius” idea by first-team boss Ross Embleton, the competition – the brainchild of Orient media staff Luke Lambourne and Dan Walker – is a PS4 tournament featuring 128 teams from across the globe, each of whom will be represented by one specific person.

As well as providing welcome relief and some form of football fix amid the current coronavirus pandemic, the event will also raise funds for the EFL clubs hit hard financially by the ongoing suspension of elite football in England due to Covid-19.

When does it start?

The UltimateQuaranTeam competition is scheduled to get commence today (Sunday, March 22), with some form of opening ceremony beginning at 5pm GMT.

That will be followed by the first game of the tournament, which sees Orient – represented by goalkeeper Sam Sargeant – battle Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow.

Other footballers scheduled to represent their respective clubs include Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, Norwich attacker Todd Cantwell and Brighton frontman Neal Maupay.

Orient have encouraged footballers and fans to take part primarily, but there are no restrictions on professional eSports players getting involved.

How to watch

Orient will be showing matches via video live streaming service Twitch, and say they have encouraged other clubs to do the same.

How much money has been raised?

At the time of writing, the UltimateQuaranTeam JustGiving fundraising page showed that almost £29,000 had been raised so far.

The overall target stands at £50,000, with Orient pledging to give 75% of donations to the EFL within 28 days.

In Pictures | FIFA 20’s winter refresh: most-improved ratings

The remaining 25% is set to be split between mental health charity Mind and the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser.

First-round draw in full

    Accrington Stanley vs Wycombe Wanderers

    Leyton Orient vs Lokomotiv Moscow

    Reading vs Crystal Palace

    DC United vs Celta Vigo

    Stevenage vs Blackpool

    Norwich City vs Fleetwood Town

    Standard Liege vs Bolton Wanderers

    AS Fiorentina vs Nottingham Forest

    Walsall vs AS Roma

    Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough

    Central Coast Mariners vs Shamrock Rovers

    Plymouth Argyle vs ESTAC Troyes

    Aston Villa vs VVV-Venlo

    Hibernian vs Millwall

    Sheffield United vs Carlisle United

    Peterborough United vs Exeter City

    AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham United

    Manchester City vs KV Kortrijk

    Cork City vs Ross County

    Djurgarden Fotboll vs PSV Eindhoven

    Nantes vs Swindon Town

    Newcastle United vs Gillingham

    Bristol Rovers vs Southend United

    Orlando Pirates vs FC Sion

    West Bromwich Albion vs AFC Ajax

    Mansfield Town vs KAA Gent

    Colchester United vs Rotherham United

    Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers

    Sydney vs Barnsley

    Grimsby Town vs Motherwell

    Burton Albion vs Sligo Rovers

    Adelaide United vs Wolves

    Oxford United vs Lille

    Lorient vs KV Mechelen

    Crawley Town vs RKC Waalwijk

    RB Salzburg vs Derby County

    Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

    Forest Green Rovers vs Northampton Town

    Brentford vs St Mirren

    Oldham Athletic vs Finn Harps

    Waterford vs Angers SCO

    Melbourne Victory vs Ipswich Town

    Scunthorpe United vs Charlton Athletic

    FC Emmen vs Port Vale

    Vitesse vs Atalanta

    MK Dons vs Heracles Almelo

    Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United

    PEC Zwolle vs FC Groningen

    ADO Den Haag vs Willem II

    KRC Genk vs Luton Town

    Rochdale vs Coventry City

    Derry City vs QPR

    Fortuna Sittard vs Newport County

    Birmingham City vs Sunderland

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sparta Rotterdam

    Orlando City vs Feyenoord

    Amiens vs Watford

    Olympique Marseille vs Istanbul Basaksehir

    Cheltenham Town vs Salford City

    Portsmouth vs Dundalk

    AZ Alkmaar vs FC Utrecht

    Morecambe vs Hamilton Academical

    Burnley vs Shrewsbury Town

    PAOK vs FC Midtjylland

