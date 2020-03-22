🔥UltimateQuaranTeam live stream: How to watch Leyton Orient's huge FIFA 20 tournament🔥

Leyton Orient’s eagerly-anticipated FIFA 20 ‘UltimateQuaranTeam’ tournament is set to get underway on Sunday evening.
Described as a “genius” idea by first-team boss Ross Embleton, the competition – the brainchild of Orient media staff Luke Lambourne and Dan Walker – is a PS4 tournament featuring 128 teams from across the globe, each of whom will be represented by one specific person.
As well as providing welcome relief and some form of football fix amid the current coronavirus pandemic, the event will also raise funds for the EFL clubs hit hard financially by the ongoing suspension of elite football in England due to Covid-19.
When does it start?
The UltimateQuaranTeam competition is scheduled to get commence today (Sunday, March 22), with some form of opening ceremony beginning at 5pm GMT.
That will be followed by the first game of the tournament, which sees Orient – represented by goalkeeper Sam Sargeant – battle Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow.
Other footballers scheduled to represent their respective clubs include Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, Norwich attacker Todd Cantwell and Brighton frontman Neal Maupay.
Orient have encouraged footballers and fans to take part primarily, but there are no restrictions on professional eSports players getting involved.
How to watch
Orient will be showing matches via video live streaming service Twitch, and say they have encouraged other clubs to do the same.
How much money has been raised?
At the time of writing, the UltimateQuaranTeam JustGiving fundraising page showed that almost £29,000 had been raised so far.
The overall target stands at £50,000, with Orient pledging to give 75% of donations to the EFL within 28 days.
In Pictures | FIFA 20’s winter refresh: most-improved ratings
The remaining 25% is set to be split between mental health charity Mind and the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser.
First-round draw in full
Accrington Stanley vs Wycombe Wanderers
Leyton Orient vs Lokomotiv Moscow
Reading vs Crystal Palace
DC United vs Celta Vigo
Stevenage vs Blackpool
Norwich City vs Fleetwood Town
Standard Liege vs Bolton Wanderers
AS Fiorentina vs Nottingham Forest
Walsall vs AS Roma
Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough
Central Coast Mariners vs Shamrock Rovers
Plymouth Argyle vs ESTAC Troyes
Aston Villa vs VVV-Venlo
Hibernian vs Millwall
Sheffield United vs Carlisle United
Peterborough United vs Exeter City
AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham United
Manchester City vs KV Kortrijk
Cork City vs Ross County
Djurgarden Fotboll vs PSV Eindhoven
Nantes vs Swindon Town
Newcastle United vs Gillingham
Bristol Rovers vs Southend United
Orlando Pirates vs FC Sion
West Bromwich Albion vs AFC Ajax
Mansfield Town vs KAA Gent
Colchester United vs Rotherham United
Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers
Sydney vs Barnsley
Grimsby Town vs Motherwell
Burton Albion vs Sligo Rovers
Adelaide United vs Wolves
Oxford United vs Lille
Lorient vs KV Mechelen
Crawley Town vs RKC Waalwijk
RB Salzburg vs Derby County
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers
Forest Green Rovers vs Northampton Town
Brentford vs St Mirren
Oldham Athletic vs Finn Harps
Waterford vs Angers SCO
Melbourne Victory vs Ipswich Town
Scunthorpe United vs Charlton Athletic
FC Emmen vs Port Vale
Vitesse vs Atalanta
MK Dons vs Heracles Almelo
Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United
PEC Zwolle vs FC Groningen
ADO Den Haag vs Willem II
KRC Genk vs Luton Town
Rochdale vs Coventry City
Derry City vs QPR
Fortuna Sittard vs Newport County
Birmingham City vs Sunderland
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sparta Rotterdam
Orlando City vs Feyenoord
Amiens vs Watford
Olympique Marseille vs Istanbul Basaksehir
Cheltenham Town vs Salford City
Portsmouth vs Dundalk
AZ Alkmaar vs FC Utrecht
Morecambe vs Hamilton Academical
Burnley vs Shrewsbury Town
PAOK vs FC Midtjylland