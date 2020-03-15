🔥UltimateQuaranTeam: Leyton Orient challenge fellow pro clubs to Fifa 20 tournament amid Coronavirus boredom🔥

Leyton Orient have become the latest club to offer up a novel alternative to the current lack of football, by challenging other professional teams to enter the mother of all FIFA 20 tournaments.

Southampton’s Twitter account made headlines on Saturday when humouring fans bored by the coronavirus suspension with a game of ConnectFour against the Manchester City account.

Orient, however, are after something on a much bigger scale, inviting 63 other teams to take part in a knockout tournament, wittingly named “UltimateQuaranTeam”, a play on one of the game’s most popular modes.

To be eligible, the clubs entering must themselves be on Fifa and must play as themselves, but they can choose their representative to man the controls, whether they’re a fan or footballer.

The Orient account added that it would host a live draw on Tuesday, before joking it was praying “for an away day to Man City”.

Both the Premier League and EFL are currently suspended amid the global pandemic, with April 3 the earliest that fixtures will restart, though it is expected the shutdown will go on much longer.