🔥UltimateQuaranTeam explained: All you need to know about Leyton Orient's giant FIFA tournament🔥

Football fans around the world are looking for something to fill the void as the coronavirus outbreak leads to widespread disruption to leagues and cup competitions.

Some are turning to sports documentaries, others to football books or films, but for many the go-to will be a video game – and the clubs themselves are no exception.

Things all began on Sunday evening, when Leyton Orient tweeted challenging other professional teams to join them in a giant FIFA20 tournament to make up for the lack of actual games.

Fast forward 24 hours and the sign-up list is chock-a-block with teams from all over the world, giving the #UltimateQuaranTeam lift-off.

Here’s all you need to know…

How will it work?

Initially, Orient invited 63 other teams to join them in a knockout tournament. However, the response was so big that they decided to double the number of participants to 128.

When is the draw?

The draw, originally planned for Tuesday, has been pushed back to Wednesday and will be streamed live. The Orient account even tweeted to ask Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods to host it.

Which clubs are in?

The only criteria clubs had to meet was that they needed to be on the game so that they could play as themselves, so a wide range from Manchester City in the Premier League to Orlando City in the MLS are involved.

In total, 16 different countries are represented and you can view the full list of entrants below:

Who’s playing?

Most teams have yet to confirm who their representative will be, but there are expected to be a mixture of fans and footballers taking part. Crystal Palace, for example, have announced that winger Andros Townsend will play for them.

Other clubs have their own affiliated eSports teams to call upon.