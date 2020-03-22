🔥UltimateQuaranTeam explained: All you need to know about Leyton Orient's FIFA tournament that starts today🔥

ultimatequaranteam-explained:-all-you-need-to-know-about-leyton-orient&apos;s-fifa-tournament-that-starts-today

While the coronavirus pandemic has led to elite football in England and across large parts of the world to be suspended, many fans missing their weekly fix of the beautiful game look set to tune into Leyton Orient’s ‘UltimateQuaranTeam’ tournament.

Designed to raise money for EFL clubs suffering financially amid the ongoing uncertainty, the bumper FIFA tournament will get underway with an opening ceremony on Sunday evening before hosts Orient battle Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow at 7pm GMT.

But what exactly is the ‘UltimateQuaranTeam’ competition and how did it come about?

Here’s all you need to know…

How will it work?

Initially, Orient invited 63 other teams to join them in a knockout FIFA 20 tournament after the idea – described as “genius” by first-team manager Ross Embleton – was formed by media staff members Luke Lambourne and Dan Walker.

However, the response was so big – from clubs all over the world – that they decided to double the number of participants to 128.

In Pictures | Fifa 20 Team of the Year nominees

Which clubs are in?

The only criteria clubs had to meet was that they needed to be on the game so that they could play as themselves, so a wide range from Manchester City in the Premier League to Orlando City in the MLS are involved.

In total, 16 different countries are represented. Benfica and FC Nordsjaelland have pulled out since the first-round draw was made, replaced by French duo Lille and Nantes.

Who’s playing?

There are a mixture of fans and footballers taking part, while some clubs have their own affiliated eSports teams to call upon.

Among the real-life footballers expected to represent their respective clubs are Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, Brighton striker Neal Maupay and Norwich City star Todd Cantwell.

Draw in full

    Accrington Stanley vs Wycombe Wanderers

    Leyton Orient vs Lokomotiv Moscow

    Reading vs Crystal Palace

    DC United vs Celta Vigo

    Stevenage vs Blackpool

    Norwich City vs Fleetwood Town

    Standard Liege vs Bolton Wanderers

    AS Fiorentina vs Nottingham Forest

    Walsall vs AS Roma

    Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough

    Central Coast Mariners vs Shamrock Rovers

    Plymouth Argyle vs ESTAC Troyes

    Aston Villa vs VVV-Venlo

    Hibernian vs Millwall

    Sheffield United vs Carlisle United

    Peterborough United vs Exeter City

    AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham United

    Manchester City vs KV Kortrijk

    Cork City vs Ross County

    Djurgarden Fotboll vs PSV Eindhoven

    Nantes vs Swindon Town

    Newcastle United vs Gillingham

    Bristol Rovers vs Southend United

    Orlando Pirates vs FC Sion

    West Bromwich Albion vs AFC Ajax

    Mansfield Town vs KAA Gent

    Colchester United vs Rotherham United

    Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers

    Sydney vs Barnsley

    Grimsby Town vs Motherwell

    Burton Albion vs Sligo Rovers

    Adelaide United vs Wolves

    Oxford United vs Lille

    Lorient vs KV Mechelen

    Crawley Town vs RKC Waalwijk

    RB Salzburg vs Derby County

    Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

    Forest Green Rovers vs Northampton Town

    Brentford vs St Mirren

    Oldham Athletic vs Finn Harps

    Waterford vs Angers SCO

    Melbourne Victory vs Ipswich Town

    Scunthorpe United vs Charlton Athletic

    FC Emmen vs Port Vale

    Vitesse vs Atalanta

    MK Dons vs Heracles Almelo

    Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United

    PEC Zwolle vs FC Groningen

    ADO Den Haag vs Willem II

    KRC Genk vs Luton Town

    Rochdale vs Coventry City

    Derry City vs QPR

    Fortuna Sittard vs Newport County

    Birmingham City vs Sunderland

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sparta Rotterdam

    Orlando City vs Feyenoord

    Amiens vs Watford

    Olympique Marseille vs Istanbul Basaksehir

    Cheltenham Town vs Salford City

    Portsmouth vs Dundalk

    AZ Alkmaar vs FC Utrecht

    Morecambe vs Hamilton Academical

    Burnley vs Shrewsbury Town

    PAOK vs FC Midtjylland

