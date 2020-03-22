🔥UltimateQuaranTeam explained: All you need to know about Leyton Orient's FIFA tournament that starts today🔥

While the coronavirus pandemic has led to elite football in England and across large parts of the world to be suspended, many fans missing their weekly fix of the beautiful game look set to tune into Leyton Orient’s ‘UltimateQuaranTeam’ tournament.
Designed to raise money for EFL clubs suffering financially amid the ongoing uncertainty, the bumper FIFA tournament will get underway with an opening ceremony on Sunday evening before hosts Orient battle Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow at 7pm GMT.
But what exactly is the ‘UltimateQuaranTeam’ competition and how did it come about?
Here’s all you need to know…
How will it work?
Initially, Orient invited 63 other teams to join them in a knockout FIFA 20 tournament after the idea – described as “genius” by first-team manager Ross Embleton – was formed by media staff members Luke Lambourne and Dan Walker.
However, the response was so big – from clubs all over the world – that they decided to double the number of participants to 128.
In Pictures | Fifa 20 Team of the Year nominees
Which clubs are in?
The only criteria clubs had to meet was that they needed to be on the game so that they could play as themselves, so a wide range from Manchester City in the Premier League to Orlando City in the MLS are involved.
In total, 16 different countries are represented. Benfica and FC Nordsjaelland have pulled out since the first-round draw was made, replaced by French duo Lille and Nantes.
Who’s playing?
There are a mixture of fans and footballers taking part, while some clubs have their own affiliated eSports teams to call upon.
Among the real-life footballers expected to represent their respective clubs are Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, Brighton striker Neal Maupay and Norwich City star Todd Cantwell.
Draw in full
Accrington Stanley vs Wycombe Wanderers
Leyton Orient vs Lokomotiv Moscow
Reading vs Crystal Palace
DC United vs Celta Vigo
Stevenage vs Blackpool
Norwich City vs Fleetwood Town
Standard Liege vs Bolton Wanderers
AS Fiorentina vs Nottingham Forest
Walsall vs AS Roma
Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough
Central Coast Mariners vs Shamrock Rovers
Plymouth Argyle vs ESTAC Troyes
Aston Villa vs VVV-Venlo
Hibernian vs Millwall
Sheffield United vs Carlisle United
Peterborough United vs Exeter City
AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham United
Manchester City vs KV Kortrijk
Cork City vs Ross County
Djurgarden Fotboll vs PSV Eindhoven
Nantes vs Swindon Town
Newcastle United vs Gillingham
Bristol Rovers vs Southend United
Orlando Pirates vs FC Sion
West Bromwich Albion vs AFC Ajax
Mansfield Town vs KAA Gent
Colchester United vs Rotherham United
Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers
Sydney vs Barnsley
Grimsby Town vs Motherwell
Burton Albion vs Sligo Rovers
Adelaide United vs Wolves
Oxford United vs Lille
Lorient vs KV Mechelen
Crawley Town vs RKC Waalwijk
RB Salzburg vs Derby County
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers
Forest Green Rovers vs Northampton Town
Brentford vs St Mirren
Oldham Athletic vs Finn Harps
Waterford vs Angers SCO
Melbourne Victory vs Ipswich Town
Scunthorpe United vs Charlton Athletic
FC Emmen vs Port Vale
Vitesse vs Atalanta
MK Dons vs Heracles Almelo
Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United
PEC Zwolle vs FC Groningen
ADO Den Haag vs Willem II
KRC Genk vs Luton Town
Rochdale vs Coventry City
Derry City vs QPR
Fortuna Sittard vs Newport County
Birmingham City vs Sunderland
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sparta Rotterdam
Orlando City vs Feyenoord
Amiens vs Watford
Olympique Marseille vs Istanbul Basaksehir
Cheltenham Town vs Salford City
Portsmouth vs Dundalk
AZ Alkmaar vs FC Utrecht
Morecambe vs Hamilton Academical
Burnley vs Shrewsbury Town
PAOK vs FC Midtjylland