🔥Ultimate £47k-a-week 'try before you buy' mega-mansion near the Palace🔥

London’s most expensive ever “try before you buy” mansion has gone on the market with an initial weekly rent equivalent to almost twice the average national salary.

Tenants of the lavish house and adjoining apartment opposite Buckingham Palace will be asked to pay £47,000 a week — or £2.4 million for a year — to the landlords as they “test run” the Grade II-listed Victorian residence.

If they enjoy the lifestyle, they can opt to buy the properties for £76.5 million.

It is the latest and most extravagant example of the trend in central London, where faltering prices and the high cost of moving have made wealthy potential buyers who want a London base more reluctant to commit to a purchase.

In March, the former headquarters of the Liberal Democrats was let to an overseas billionaire family for a £1 million-a-year “try before you buy” rent after a three-year renovation.

Becky Fatemi, managing director of agents Rokstone, said: “This prestigious ‘try before you buy’ offer is ideal for an ultra-wealthy international family who, relocating to London, decide that they want to rent the mansion and penthouse initially, prior to making a decision to purchase them outright.

“The deal works for both parties, giving the new tenants a London home and time to get to know the property, yet also providing the vendor with rental income.

“The buyer is paying off the stamp duty slowly by renting before they buy. The money that’s discounted [from the sale price] is usually about what the stamp duty would be.”

Take a tour of ‘try before you buy’ mansion, No. 6 Buckingham Gate

The main stucco-fronted house at No 6 Buckingham Gate is one of a row of homes that are said to be the closest private residences to a royal palace anywhere in the world.

The house was designed by Sir James Pennethorne, the architect of Buckingham Palace’s ballroom.

It was the London home of banking and shipping tycoon Sir Thomas Sutherland, founder of the HSBC banking empire and chairman of the P&O shipping line.

The seven-storey main property, built between 1859 and 1861, has six main bedrooms, six bathrooms, five reception rooms, media room, staff quarters, an eight-person lift and a spa area with a 10-metre pool, sauna, gym, and treatment room. It served as offices from 1925 until 2013.

The 2,000 sq ft master bedroom suite on the second level is larger than the average London home.

Well-equipped: the home has six bedrooms, a media room, eight-person lift and library (Rokstone)

The 5,189 sq ft penthouse, which forms part of the property but is in an adjoining house, has three bedroom suites, a main double reception room, a further reception room, a kitchen/breakfast room and three outdoor terraces. Agents say it could be used for putting up guests, family or staff.

If occupiers bought the properties outright they would have to pay stamp duty of at least £9.1 million, or £11.4 million if, as likely, they already own at least one home elsewhere.

Ms Fatemi said: “In the last five years there has been a steady rise in ‘try-before you buy’ deals in London.”