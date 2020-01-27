🔥Ulster Museum mummy Takabuti ‘was murdered’🔥







Professor Rosalie David OBE and Dr Greer Ramsey with Takabuti at the Ulster Museum, Belfast Scans including the wound to Takabuti’s back Scans including the wound to Takabuti’s back Takabuti

Death was only the start for the Ulster Museum’s famous Egyptian mummy.

Some 2,600 years later, it has only just emerged that Takabuti may have died in a violent knife attack.

The shocking revelation, which comes on the 185th anniversary of her unwrapping in Belfast, was made by a team of academic experts determined to solve the mystery of her death.

Experts from National Museums NI, University of Manchester, Queen’s University Belfast and Kingsbridge Private Hospital in Belfast now believe the mummy was murdered, having suffered a fatal stab wound to the back.

State-of-the-art technology used by researchers also found her heart, previously thought to have been missing, was intact and perfectly preserved.

The team also discovered Takabuti may well have been of European descent after they used a portable X-ray machine and DNA sampling to shed new light on her origins.

Dr Greer Ramsey, the curator of archaeology at National Museums NI, said there was a “rich history of testing Takabuti since she was first unwrapped in Belfast in 1835”.