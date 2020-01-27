🔥Ulster GAA coach Sonia Kinsella passes away after cancer battle🔥







Sonia Kinsella Sonia Kinsella with her husband Philip, and children Cathal and Aisling and dog Sasta at their home in Saul at Christmas

Tributes have been paid to Ulster GAA Coach of the Year Sonia Kinsella, who has died following a long battle with cancer.

Mrs Kinsella (47), from the village of Saul, near Downpatrick, was first diagnosed with breast cancer 12 years ago,

She learned in November that the cancer she had battled for over a decade was terminal.

The nurse, a keen sportswoman, was deeply involved in Gaelic games and was named Ulster GAA Coach of the Year just before Christmas.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after she received news that medics could do no more for her, Sonia said: “I thought I had beaten this cancer but out of the blue it came back.

“I have had lots of different types of chemo for the past two years until a month ago when I hit the end of the road and was told there was nothing more they could do.

“I must have had 25 chemos but the cancer has now spread throughout my body and I have four tumours in my brain.

“They just told me, ‘Sonia, you have to go and live your life and make memories and live every day as if it is your last’.”

She passed away at her home on Saturday.

Friends posted hundreds of messages of sympathy and condolence to Sonia’s family, paying tribute to her life and work – among them St Patrick’s Grammar School Parents & Friends Association which said: “We will miss her passion, sense of fun and contribution she played to our school and pay tribute above all to her courage.

“We will miss Sonia, an exceptional woman.”

Sonia is survived by her husband Philip, and their children Aisling and Cathal.

A Requiem Mass will be held in St Patrick’s Church Saul on Tuesday, January 28 at 11am. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

