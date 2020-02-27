🔥UK's loneliest dog looks for home after decade in Kent rescue centre🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK’s “most overlooked dog” is looking for a home after spending more than a decade at a rescue centre in Kent.

Staff at Last Chance Animal Rescue have made a public appeal to find Bess, a black and white collie cross, a forever home.

The canine has spent her entire life in care and staff at the centre said she is “probably the most overlooked dog ever”.

“She has sadly been with us for 10 years now so it’s no surprise that she now has trust issues with new people,” a spokesman from the Edenbridge Rescue Centre said.

“It takes her quite a while to build up a bond with someone but it’s always handy to have some treats to win her over.”

Bess has been alone for a decade and is looking for some Love (Last Chance Animal Rescue)

The centre added: “When Bess trusts you she is affectionate and loves to be petted but very much on her own terms, she doesn’t like to be over fussed or crowded.

“Bess would need a very understanding and devoted home with someone who is happy to leave her be to adjust to her new home life after so many years in kennels.”

Last Chance Animal Rescue said the dog would love a nice soft comfy bed and short walks throughout the day.

Bess is housetrained and “not destructive”, staff said.

“She would make an interesting pet and if you have the time and patience she could become a loving addition to your home,” the spokesman added.

“Bess is best suited to being the only pet in the household as she is not used to living in close contact with other dogs/cats.

“We would love to find Bess a loving home in her twilight years, if you think you could be the ‘one’ for Bess please call.”

Contact Last Chance Animal Rescue on 01732 865520.