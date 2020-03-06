🔥Ukrainian chess champion and girlfriend dead after being 'poisoned by hippy crack'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Ukrainian chess champion and his girlfriend have been found dead in their flat after reportedly being poisoned by hippy crack.

Stanislav Bogdanovich, 27, and Alexandra Vernigora, 18, who was also a professional chess player, were discovered in the property in Moscow, Russia, with balloons containing the nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas.

Miss Vernigora’s father found her next to the body of Mr Bogdanovich’s body, who had a bag over his head, kxan36news reported.

Officials said signs of a “violent death” were found.

Mr Bogdanovich, a speed chess champion, came under fire earlier this week for representing Russia in an internet chess match against Ukraine, which he won.

Afterwards he defended his decision to represent Russia, saying doing so helped “forge relations between the two countries”.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “I answer those who do not understand why I played for Russia. First of all, I’m grounded for this. I only do what is best for the business. While there were no donations, I honestly did not play for anyone. Secondly, I am now in Russia. It would be ugly, as a guest, to oppose those who provide a warm welcome. This is just a tribute.

“And the third. I believe that in this way I made my modest contribution to the peace between our countries. It is time for us to come to our senses and stop this feud. Perhaps if each of us had played for Russia only once, then any conflict would have been settled. I suggest that every Ukrainian and every Russian who reads this should send “hugs” in comments as a sign of our eternal friendship and brotherhood. Only in this way will it be right. Only this will be good.

"I am now in Russia. It would be ugly, being a guest, to speak out against those who provide a warm welcome. It is time for us to recover and stop this infighting. Perhaps if each of us only once played in Russia, any conflict would already be exhausted.

Mr Bagdanovich was ranked eighth in the world for speed (blitz) chess.