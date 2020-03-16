🔥Ukraine wants talks with IMF, food export curbs to fight virus fallout🔥

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a speech throughout a parliamentary session in Kiev, Ukraine March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked his government on Monday to carry talks with the International Monetary Fund to require financial support to counteract the result of the coronavirus on the economy.

In a particular video address, he also asked the federal government to restrict food exports and outlined a raft of measures to restrict the movement of individuals, including shutting down rail travel and urging visitors to stay in the home.