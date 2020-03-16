🔥UKAD investigating latest Tyson Fury claims after farmer alleges he was told to lie to support doping case🔥

UK Anti-Doping is investigating claims from a farmer he was told to lie to support Tyson Fury’s previous doping case with UKAD.

Fury tested positive for the nandrolone back in February 2015 but blamed it on eating wild boar and was eventually given a backdated two-year ban. Fury’s promoter Frank Warren dismissed the report as “outrageous” but the WBC heavyweight champion could face an eight-year ban if found guilty of any wrongdoing.

World Boxing Council president Sulaiman said the new allegations were irrelevant in regard to Fury’s current status as their champion.

Sulaiman told The Sun: “Personally, I prefer to believe Tyson Fury ahead of someone who has already admitted to lying in legal documents for financial gain.

“The person who has claimed he accepted money to lie should be the one on trial, in my personal opinion, especially when he has waited five years to tell his story.

“Secondly, around this time Tyson was not involved with the WBC, he did not fight Klitschko for the WBC belt, it was for other titles, so this issue does not impact on him being our heavyweight world champion.”