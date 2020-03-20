🔥UK will need to isolate for most of a year to control coronavirus outbreak, experts tell Government🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The nation will need to social isolate for most of a year to control the spread of coronavirus, according to experts’ advice to Government.

Ministers have been told that, while the severity of measures could alternate during the period, the “stricter” measures would need to be enforced for six months.

The Government published the advice on Friday – a day after the Prime Minister said the tide would be turned in the fight against Covid-19 within 12 weeks.

A report by the scientific pandemic influenza group on modelling states: “It was agreed that the addition of both general social distancing and school closures to case isolation, household isolation and social distancing of vulnerable groups would be likely to control the epidemic when kept in place for a long period.

“It was agreed that a policy of alternating between periods of more and less strict social distancing measures could plausibly be effective at keeping the number of critical care cases within capacity.

“These would need to be in place for at least most of a year. Under such as policy, at least half of the year would be spent under the stricter social distancing measures.”

