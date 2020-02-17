🔥UK weather updates: More than 630 flood warnings and alerts in place in Storm Dennis aftermath🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Torrential rain brought by Storm Dennis has prompted more than 630 flood warnings and alerts across the UK, including five severe warnings in the West Midlands.

Parts of the UK were buffeted with winds of more than 90mph over the weekend, while more than a month’s worth of rain fell in 48 hours.

The continuing danger comes after new Environment Secretary George Eustice admitted the Government would not be able to protect every house from flooding after the country was hit by a second major storm within a week.

On Monday, the situation in South Wales was still said to be “life threatening” and the National Rail network confirmed some routes would be closed across the country due to flooding.

2020-02-17T07:43:40.360Z

Good morning, here’s the latest from the Environment Agency:

2020-02-16T22:41:13.596Z

2020-02-16T21:59:48.793Z

Agencies are continuing to deal with multiple floods and landslides, and have been required to evacuate residents from houses,” South Wales Police said in a statement.”Some communities have been cut-off as a result, but emergency service workers are working tirelessly to put measures in place to ensure the safety of residents.”Many rescues have been carried out over the past few hours along with the evacuation of houses.”

2020-02-16T21:59:36.460Z

Warnings of severe flooding, which posed a danger to life, were in place in four locations for the River Teme on the Welsh borders and for the River Taff and River Neath in south Wales, English and Welsh environment agencies said.Another 240 flood warnings were in place across England, 70 in Wales and 20 in Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

2020-02-16T21:59:21.393Z

Major incidents were declared by emergency services in south Wales and parts of England as police and firefighters worked to rescue people trapped after rivers burst their banks.

2020-02-16T21:59:12.090Z

Residents had to be rescued after water poured into their homes in south Wales and the Welsh borders on Sunday as Storm Dennis caused a second day of disruption, with the Environment Agency saying it had issued a record number of flood warnings.

2020-02-16T20:26:57.736Z

In a tweet, Heathrow Airport said: “We are experiencing technical issues at the airport which we are working hard to resolve.”To help direct customers to their gates, we have deployed additional Heathrow colleagues across our terminals.”We apologise for the disruption and will continue to provide regular updates.”

2020-02-16T20:26:39.210Z

Disruption at Heathrow Airport is due to “technical issues” and not Storm Dennis.The west London hub said extra staff had been put on to help with directing people to their gates.The situation at the airport, which appeared to be causing delays, was described on Twitter by one passenger as “utter chaos”.

2020-02-16T19:51:06.343Z

2020-02-16T19:18:58.930Z

Flood duty manager Caroline Douglass added: “Storm Dennis will continue to bring disruptive weather into early next week, and there are flood warnings in place across much of England.”We urge people to check the flood risk in their area and remain vigilant.”Roads and railways were flooded on Sunday morning after torrential downpours and high winds caused by the second storm in just over a week.

2020-02-16T18:57:59.636Z

But as Storm Dennis begins to move away, experts have warned that the UK still faces wet and windy weather and flooding.The Environment Agency (EA) urged people to remain vigilant and said “significant” river and surface water flooding is expected to continue into next week.

2020-02-16T18:57:34.170Z

Flood hit areas could still feel the effects of the heavy rains brought by Storm Dennis after it has passed, experts have warned.Parts of the UK were buffeted with winds of more than 90mph while more than a month’s worth of rain fell in 48 hours, leading to to a record number of flood warnings and alerts in England.

2020-02-16T18:02:36.343Z

Pictures on social media show the Taff bursting its banks and flooding parts of Pontypridd, while rescue workers were using boats to get families to safety after further flooding in nearby Nantgarw.South Wales Police said it had declared a major incident due to the flooding and severe weather.

2020-02-16T17:48:41.990Z

The force have told people in affected areas to stay indoors unless a journey was necessary, avoid waterways, and monitor local and social media for updates.

2020-02-16T17:45:21.770Z

Assistant Chief Constable Jennifer Gilmer, said: “I would like to reassure the public who have been affected that we are doing everything we can, and will continue to work tirelessly until all risks dissipate.”I would like to thank all our emergency services and rescue partners for their assistance and professionalism.”I have very clear advice for everybody, which is not to panic, and to be sensible, stay well clear of any danger such as streams and rivers, and contact us in an emergency.”

2020-02-16T17:45:09.416Z

Police have declared a major incident in South Wales after severe flooding from Storm Dennis overnight.Streets have been evacuated with the help of a lifeboat in some of the worst-hit areas and people moved to emergency rescue centres after their properties and businesses were devastated by water from overflowing rivers.On Sunday afternoon South Wales Police said they had declared a major incident as firefighters and rescue crews continued to help communities who have been cut off due to the flood water.

2020-02-16T17:17:32.696Z

The news comes after Storm Dennis lashed parts of the UK with more than a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours, leading to a record number of flood warnings and alerts in England.

2020-02-16T17:17:11.866Z

The force said he was rescued further along the river near Trebanos Rugby Club but despite paramedics battling to save his life he was pronounced dead at the scene.

2020-02-16T17:16:59.776Z

A man has died after being pulled from a river as Storm Dennis brought high winds and heavy rain to much of the country.Dyfed-Powys Police said that a man in his 60s was seen entering the River Tawe near Gorsedd Park in Ystradgynlais area, in south Wales, at about 10am on Sunday morning.

2020-02-16T16:57:14.340Z

