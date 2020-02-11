🔥UK weather to worsen as Met Office warns Storm Dennis could hit Britain with more rain and wind🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britain is bracing for more bad weather this weekend, with forecasters warning that Storm Dennis could hit the UK.

Met Office meteorologists are reviewing the situation daily as a low-pressure system tracks towards northern Europe.

It comes after 20,000 homes were left without power and cities like York were flooded by Storm Ciara on Sunday.

A man was killed during the storm in Hampshire after the car he was driving was struck by a tree on Sunday.

The Met Office has said the middle of this week will see snow, especially in the north of the UK and in Scotland.

London will be dry through the middle of the week, with a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday and temperatures remaining in the single figures.

But the situation at the weekend will be milder and it is unlikely that snow will be seen.

Speaking to the Standard about the possibility of the bad weather turning into Storm Dennis, Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said: “We won’t rule it out at this stage.”

He added: “It’s not for definite, but it’s certainly a possibility.”

The Met Office and its Irish counterpart Met Éireann together release the names they have assigned potential storms for the season, which kicks off in September.

Names alternate between male and female, and so far this season there has been Storms Atiyah, Brendan and Ciara.

Next on the list is Dennis and after that will be Ellen.

Speaking about the upcoming conditions, Mr Keates said: “It’s looking like a centre of low pressure will be moving in over northern Europe over the weekend, and will likely pass between Scotland and Iceland.

“This will bring winds and rain to the UK, especially in northern Scotland.

“We are confident it will be wet and windy, but not as nasty as Storm Ciara.”

Mr Keates added that the previous rain from the storms last weekend could be made worse by the bad weather.