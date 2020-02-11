🔥UK weather news LIVE: Snow warnings in place as Government commits aid after Storm Ciara batters country🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The effects of Storm Ciara continue to be felt as Sunday’s rain and wind gave way to hazardous levels of snow and ice across the UK.

Five severe weather warnings are in place across Tuesday and Wednesday with disruption to travel expected to continue.

Met Office meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said: “Storm Ciara has cleared but it is still windy. There is the risk of snow and ice depending on where you are.

“There is very much hazardous weather still around.”

Follow all the latest weather updates HERE…

Live Updates

2020-02-11T06:39:25.246Z

Good morning and welcome to our live weather updates.

2020-02-10T22:46:49.160Z

Emergency aid for areas worst hit by Storm CiaraThe Government has activated an emergency financial aid package for areas devastated by Storm Ciara, after a motorist was killed by a falling tree and forecasters warned of “hazardous” weather ahead.Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “I have activated the emergency Bellwin scheme to support communities affected by Storm Ciara in West Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire.”Under the Bellwin scheme, local authorities dealing with the effects of the storm can apply to have some of their costs reimbursed by the Government. This could be for items including rest centres, temporary accommodation and staff overtime.

2020-02-10T22:28:35.673Z

Snow has covered the countryside near Stoke-on-Trent:

2020-02-10T22:24:26.290Z

Further north on the M74, five people were injured in a crash involving three cars and a lorry.The motorway was closed northbound between Junction 6 and Junction 9 after the accident between the Larkhall and Hamilton turnoffs shortly after 9am. It was later reopened.More than a dozen ferry services were cancelled due to the high winds with others delayed or rescheduled.

2020-02-10T22:24:20.496Z

Met Office yellow warnings for wind, snow and ice remain in place through to Wednesday.The extreme weather also hit rail and ferry travel on Monday.Cross-border train services were hit by flooding on the west coast mainline near Carlisle, with replacement buses in place between Carlisle and Glasgow.The conditions also affected the West Highland Line and Airdrie to Balloch service, while buses replaced trains between Dumfries and Carlisle.Heavy snow showers caused problems on some roads, with traffic restricted to one lane on the M90 at Kelty in Fife and blizzard conditions reported on the M74 at Beattock.

2020-02-10T22:24:03.590Z

In Scotland falling ice and snow has forced the closure of the Queensferry crossing/Eight cars were also damaged in the severe weather as operators Amey said the key route would be shut until further notice as a safety precaution due to ice falling from the cables.Motorists travelling southbound were advised to divert via the A985 to the Kincardine Bridge and the M9, and the reverse for northbound traffic.The bridge is expected to remain closed throughout the Tuesday morning rush hour.

2020-02-10T22:22:42.740Z

A 77-year-old man has reportedly died after falling over and banging his head on ice during Storm Ciara. Emergency services were called to the scene in Clydebank, West Dumbartonshire at around 11am today after the pensioner fell over in icy conditions but they were unable to save him.

2020-02-10T21:44:54.160Z

The effects of Storm Ciara are being felt in Europe, with planes struggling to land at Zurich airport:

2020-02-10T21:28:26.986Z

The team said in a statement on Facebook:Extremely lucky people. No winter kit – no ice axes, no crampons and as far as we are aware no maps. Three of the guys were in trainers!!!!They were about 150 metres down into Coire Eoghainn on steep ice and if they had slipped or gone down any further consequences could have far more serious.Fantastic effort by the Team members to find them and get them down safely. Thanks to R151 for assistance and some great flying to get casualties lifted from Half Way Lochan.

2020-02-10T21:28:05.373Z

The four people who had to be rescued near the summit of Ben Nevis were found without proper kit – with some of them wearing trainers.Rescuers said the group was extremely lucky after attempting to scale Ben Nevis in the Highlands in “horrendous” weather without ice axes and crampons, and apparently no maps.Three of them were wearing trainers when they were airlifted from the mountain in wind chill temperatures of minus 20C on Monday.Lochaber Mountain Rescue said 22 members were involved in the search operation which concluded around 7.30pm.The group was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William where their condition was not known.

2020-02-10T21:12:37.360Z

Travel disruptions are expected for Tuesday morning:

2020-02-10T21:11:53.373Z

Made in Chelsea star claims she ‘nearly died’ amid BA flight emergencyMade in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has claimed she “nearly died” after enduring two aborted landings and a fuel emergency on a British Airways flight from Geneva amid Storm Ciara. The BA flight 2749, which was due to depart at 9:30am, had taken off almost three hours late from Geneva on Sunday. It headed towards Gatwick where it flew in a holding pattern before making two unsuccessful attempts at landing.

2020-02-10T18:56:37.603Z

Four people have been rescued after running into difficulty amid strong winds and blizzards on Ben Nevis, according to reports.Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team found one member of the group safe before continued to search for three others who were still missing in the party, the BBC said.The three were all then found injured. Their condition is not known.The rescue team described the conditions as “horrendous” with a wind chill of -20C.Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was assisting, but was “limited by the weather”.

2020-02-10T18:08:25.370Z

The Met Office warns that strong winds and cold weather is still on the cards even though Storm Ciara has passed:

2020-02-10T17:54:41.900Z

Tory MP Phillip Davies branded it “completely unacceptable” that many constituents flooded during Storm Ciara were also victims of the 2015 Boxing Day floods.Mr Davies spoke out as Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers made a statement in the Commons on the Government’s response to flooding over the weekend.Mr Davies (Shipley) thanked Ms Villiers for her time and support following the floods, but added: “As I told her, many of my constituents who were flooded over the weekend are exactly the same people who were flooded on Boxing Day in 2015 which really is completely unacceptable.”Can she assure me that the flood defence programme that the Government has in place will ensure that my constituents in Shipley won’t have to suffer this fate yet again?”

2020-02-10T17:53:34.820Z

Ms Villiers added “at least 25,000 properties and businesses” in flood-hit areas were “successfully protected” by flood defences over the weekend, telling MPs: “We know more needs to be done and we are determined to deliver.”She also confirmed the Government has activated the emergency Bellwin scheme for areas in the north of England affected by Storm Ciara.The scheme – activated for qualifying areas in West Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire – enables local authorities dealing with the storm to apply to have all of the eligible costs they incur, above a threshold, to be reimbursed by the Government.Shadow environment secretary Luke Pollard said a “comprehensive plan” for flooding was now needed, as he called for a halt to constructing houses on flood plains.He said that much more needed to be done to prevent flooding, alleviate carbon emissions through habitat restoration and returning flood plains to a natural state, adding: “Building homes on flood plains must stop.”He said: “The Government needs to ask itself since Parliament declared a climate emergency what is it doing differently on flooding, on protecting our communities.”Austerity’s had a devastating impact on our environment, there have been unprecedented cuts to our local authorities across the country, including those councils that have been most affected by the increased flooding and increased risk of flooding.”The Environment Agency’s seen its staffing levels fall by 20% since the Government came to power.”Requiring matched funding for some flood schemes he said “means poorer communities lose out compared to richer areas”.

2020-02-10T17:53:16.443Z

Ms Villiers said river levels in West Yorkshire and Lancashire are receding, before warning:We must expect high river levels further down the stream in South Yorkshire over the next few days.So we urge people in at-risk areas to remain vigilant, not to take unnecessary risks and to sign-up to receive Environment Agency flood alerts.Some coastal flooding is probable tomorrow but is not expected to be in the more serious category.

2020-02-10T17:52:32.800Z

Making a statement to MPs, Ms Villiers told the Commons:Particularly severe impacts have been felt in Yorkshire along the River Calder, in Lancashire along the River Ribble, in Great Manchester along the Irwell and in Appleby on the Eden.The current estimate is that over 500 properties have been flooded but this number is expected to increase as further information is collected.The latest number of properties confirmed to have been flooded are 40 in Cumbria, 100 in Lancashire, 150 in Greater Manchester and 260 in Yorkshire.

2020-02-10T17:51:59.420Z

More than 500 properties are believed to have been flooded during Storm Ciara, according to the Environment Secretary, with the number expected to rise further. Theresa Villiers said between 40 and 80 millimetres of rain had fallen within 24 hours across much of northern England.She noted the highest levels were recorded in Cumbria with 179.8mm.

2020-02-10T17:43:22.143Z

Flybe plane hit by lightning travelling to JerseyA plane was hit by lightning this morning when flying between the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey.One passenger described how “a bright flash” lit up the cabin shortly after take-off.Alan O Rafferty said: “There was a loud bang and the plane gave a shake and a bright flash lit up cabin.”We carried on to Jersey, made to approach, they let down the landing gear and it was then taken back up – the captain informed us that we had been hit by a bolt and we were returning to Exeter.”Despite normally being a 20-minute journey between the two islands, Mr O Rafferty said they were delayed for five hours in Exeter before being able to return home.A Flybe spokeswoman said: “As a precautionary measure, the captain elected to return to Exeter so that the aircraft could be thoroughly inspected in the Exeter hangars by its engineers.”The aircraft landed safely without incident and all 64 passengers disembarked as normal.”Arrangements were made to enable them to complete their journey as soon as possible later today.”Flybe’s engineers have since confirmed that the aircraft sustained no damage during the incident.The spokeswoman continued: “We sincerely apologise to our passengers for the inconvenience experienced however their safety and that of our crew is our number one priority at all times.”