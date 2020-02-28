🔥UK weather LIVE: Storm Jorge to bring heavy rain and gales as weather warnings loom🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Storm Jorge is set to batter the UK today with as much as 80mm of rain expected fall on the worst-hit areas, the Met Office has warned.

Recent adverse weather has seen torrential downpours blight Britain, with flood-hit regions warned things are set to get worse.

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said further flooding is possible, as rain is forecast to fall on already saturated ground.

Storm Jorge, which was named by Spanish meteorological services, is forecast to track across the North West of the UK before clearing on Saturday afternoon.

Follow our live updates below…

Live Updates

2020-02-28T07:22:13.996Z

Flood-hit areas warned of more rainFlood-hit communities have been warned “it’s not good news” with Storm Jorge set to dump more rain on parts of Wales and northern England.Between 50 and 80mm of rain is forecast for Friday and the Met Office’s chief meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said further flooding is possible.