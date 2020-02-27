🔥UK weather latest: Flood victims face 10 more days of misery as Met Office issues more weather warnings for rain🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Flooding victims are facing at least another 10 days of high waters as more rain sweeps towards the UK over the weeked.

Flood defences in Bewdley and Ironbridge have this week become overwhelmed and police have had to evacuate a large number of people.

With the River Severn bursting its banks across Worcestershire and Shropshire, the Met Office has issued further weather warnings for snow and later rain in the region.

“It’s not just the snow, there’s going to be a fair bit of rainfall mixed in with it,” Meteorologist Alex Burkill said.

West Mercia Police has said that most people who had previously wanted to stay at home have now agreed they should leave.

Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss laid out the immediate future for those in the area.

He said: “The multi-agency response is set to continue for the next ten days as the flood waters are set to recede quite slowly and are likely to be topped up again with additional rain over the weekend and at the end of next week.

“We would therefore ask people to take this into consideration when making accommodation arrangements for themselves and any pets or livestock.”

Three consecutive weekends of wet and miserable weather – including storms Ciara and Dennis – are set to be followed by a fourth.

After the snow makes its way across the UK, a band of rain will be following in close behind.

Yellow weather warnings for rain have been put in place in the area across the weekend, adding difficulty to current efforts to contain swollen waterways.

Deputy Chief Constable Moss added: “We understand the devastation and terrible impact this unprecedented situation has had on our communities.

“Please understand that different towns and villages across Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire are in different stages of the crisis to recovery journey, and this will mean that the multi-agency response may look and feel slightly different in different places.

“But please be assured that we care, we will be with you and we will endeavour to meet your needs.

“There is a robust multi-agency response in place; partners from Fire and Rescue Service, Environment Agency, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Highways England and the Police will remain in place and thank you once again to the community and our partner agencies.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of shirking his duties, as he has not been to effected areas like he did during the election campaign.

Jeremy Corbyn has accused him of being a “part trime Prime Minister”.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has defended the leader of the Government.

Speaking on Sky News, the Newark MP said: “He is very much in control of events. Over 100 of my constituents were flooded two weeks ago.

“What they are very concerned to see is action.

They want to see more funding for flood defences.

“They are pleased that the Government has activated quite a substantial package of financial support.

“Those are the really meaningful things which personally I think are more important than the distraction of the Prime Minister turning up in an emergency situation.”