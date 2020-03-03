🔥UK weather latest: Flood-hit communities set for respite from downpours🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Flood-hit areas of the UK are set to see some relief over the coming days, with the weather looking to ease off following a recent battering.

While some rain will be seen over the next few days, Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge told the Standard that there were no weather warnings or storms forecast.

Areas of the UK including south Wales, Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Yorkshire among others faced soaring water levels amid the wettest February on record.

Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge all wreaked havoc and triggered the Severn and Ouse rivers to overflow.

UK flooding in February and March 2020 – In pictures

The Environment Agency still has around 64 flood warnings in place, but thanks to the break in the weather their workers will be making efforts to lower water levels.

“Environment Agency teams are on the ground to pump away flood water and have made urgent repairs to temporary barriers,” Toby Willison, Executive Director of Operations at the Environment Agency, said.

He added: “We have seen exceptionally wet weather in February with record rainfall and river levels.

“Although weather conditions have begun to stabilise, we are not out of the woods completely, particularly in areas in Yorkshire and in areas along River Severn.”

England received 200 per cent of its average rainfall in February according to the latest figures.

It was the wettest February on record (Crown Copyright)

Some areas – like north Wales, the Peak District and the north west of England – have seen upwards of 300 per cent of the average rainfall.

The next few days are scheduled to be a little bit calmer however.

Mr Madge told the Standard: “Compared with recent events, things are looking stable.

“There will be a bit of rain and potentially some wind, but we currently do not have any weather warnings out – which is a better situation than last week.”

Temperatures will be in the low double digits and high single figures for the south over the upcoming days, and moving north temperatures will be floating around the six degree mark.

Patchy spots of high pressure during the night could lead to frosts in some areas, according to Mr Madge.