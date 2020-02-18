🔥UK weather: Hundreds evacuated from homes as six 'danger to life' flood warnings remain in force🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Residents are facing emergency evacuations as unprecedented floods in the wake of Storm Dennis prompt severe weather warnings in towns and villages across Britain.

Hundreds have been ordered to leave their homes as six “danger to life” flood warnings remain in force in Upton upon Severn, Ironbridge and Uckinghall, and on the River Wye and Lugg at Hampton Bishop.

Water levels in the River Severn are on course to reach the highest level in 20 years tonight, the Environment Agency (EA) said.

Police have advised residents in affected areas of Shropshire they are risking their own safety and that of rescuers if they choose not to evacuate their properties, with the local council warning of an “unprecedented” situation.

Residents were told to flee their homes in Whitchurch, Herefordshire, as the River Wye flooded (PA)

The EA warned earlier that the country sits in “uncharted territory” with some communities at crisis point and Boris Johnson under fire for alleged inaction.

The latest warning, for the River Severn in Telford, prompted the evacuation of around 30 properties as water pressure caused the road surface to crack and levels threatened to overtop the barrier.

In Wharfage, Ironbridge, a town on the river, residents were told to shelter in a cafe while 21 parked cars were moved amid warnings that water levels could overwhelm the area’s flood defences.

Further flooding is expected with river levels forecast to rise at the Buildwas river gauge to between 6.5 and 6.7m from Tuesday afternoon.

Mountain rescue teams have evacuated residents on the banks of the River Wye (PA)

The EA said the area’s flood defences are unlikely to hold back the tide.

In Monmouth, Wales, the River Wye has burst its banks, hitting drinking water supplies as the storm’s aftermath saw floodwater enter a treatment works, cutting power supplies.

The Environment Agency has warned that the country faces an urgent situation (PA)

Bottled water is being dished out in the country town as water levels on the River Wye reached 7.15 metres (23ft) on Tuesday morning, branded “exceptional” by the EA, after homes were evacuated last night.

Mountain rescue teams evacuated an elderly man from his home on a flooded road in Monmouth.

A canoeist makes their way down a road in Monmouth, in the aftermath of Storm Dennis (PA)

Peter Morgan was trapped in his home on the A466 in the town due to rising river levels caused by Storm Dennis.

Long Town and Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Teams, supported by members of the Welsh Ambulance’s Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart), helped Mr Morgan to safety.

About 25 firefighters are also helping evacuate a care home in Whitchurch, Herefordshire, that has become overwhelmed with the deluge.

Elderly residents were told to flee their homes in Whitchurch, Herefordshire, as the River Wye flooded (PA)

It comes as the Met Office has upgraded its severe yellow weather warnings for rain, with three in force over parts of northwest England and Wales from 6pm Wednesday until 3pm Thursday.

Labour has attacked the Prime Minister’s resistance to convening the government’s emergency Cobra committee, with shadow environment secretary Luke Pollard labelling his “refusal” to visit flood-stricken families “a disgrace”.

Downing Street said on Monday the Prime Minister was receiving regular updates while staying at the Chevening country estate in Kent.