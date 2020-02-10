🔥UK weather: Heavy snow sweeps across country with 20cm set to fall in wake of Storm Ciara🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Heavy snow is sweeping across the UK with up to 20cm expected to fall over the next few days in the aftermath of Storm Ciara.

Forecasters say a “significant spell” of snow can be expected in parts of the country, mixing in with thunderstorms and strong winds, which could cause blizzards.

The Met Office has now issued yellow weather warnings for wintry showers across the Midlands and eastern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland between Monday to Wednesday.

People will likely face more widespread travel disruption before temperatures warm up towards the end of the week.

It comes as the country recovers from Storm Ciara, which wreaked havoc across the UK and Ireland, causing travel mayhem and severe flooding.

A 58-year-old man, from Micheldever, was killed when a tree fell onto his car as he drove home from Winchester on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heavy snow falls during the Women’s Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (PA)

Met Office spokesman Alex Burkill said more snow than was originally expected will batter the UK on Monday evening, Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said: “We were expecting sways of rain to push eastwards with showers likely to be wintry but the snow has been more widespread and fallen at lower levels than expected.

“Today we will see heavy snow showers across Scotland, northern England and Ireland.”

Sheep forage for food in a snow covered field near Killiecrankie, Scotland (REUTERS)

“This could be pretty significant and there could be thunderstorms mixed in as well,” he added.

On Tuesday, northern parts of the country are going to continue to see heavy snow showers of up to 20cm on higher routes, he added.

“So it is going to be a significant spell of snow for some,” he said.

“Further south, there will be quite a few showers and it could still get quite windy with gusts of up to 40-50mph.”

Wednesday will also be blustery in the south and a spell of rain pushing eastwards could likely result with more wintry showers further north, Mr Burkill said.

“But we will see temperatures begin to climb late on Wednesday, so the snow will likely ease off by the end of the week,” he added.

Mr Burkill said the wintry front was coming in behind Storm Ciara, which cleared away towards Norway overnight on Sunday.

This front is pulling through blustery conditions and wintry showers, with gusts of up to 60mph in Scotland, which could cause blizzards, he said.